“You Did Him Dirty” — Congresswoman Mocked for Allegedly Using FaceTune in Trump Selfie

President Donald Trump often enjoys being the focus of major public events. Over the years, his body language has made this clear.

The 79-year-old seemed happy to take a selfie with Congresswoman Kat Cammack during the State of the Union address, but many social media users were disappointed by the photo.

Kat Cammack posed for a quick snap with Donald Trump as he left the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol after delivering his record-length address on Feb. 24.

She posted the photo to X with the caption, “AMERICA! WE ARE SO BACK BABY!” However, people on social media quickly criticized the image, saying she used heavy filters or FaceTune to edit it.

Apps like VSCO, Lightroom, InShot, and Prisma are popular for refining and enhancing images.

Online commenters said Cammack looked radiant and polished, with sharp features, while Trump’s face seemed out of place, showing a cheeky smile and droopy eyes.

User @atrupar wrote on X, “We’re gonna need more wind and solar to compensate for the energy this face tune required.” Former Democratic Congressman Cristopher Hale wrote, “You did him dirty, Congresswoman.”

AMERICA! WE ARE SO BACK BABY! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/UXvjD7B4dn — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) February 25, 2026

Other accused Cammack of using excessive filters in the selfie and said that she made Trump look much sharper and lighter than he appeared in real life.

Trump has previously sparked rumors about applying makeup either to hide his hand bruises or highlighting an orange tint on his face. Even though the administration has never confirmed the claims, numerous media outlets have reported on his meme-worthy makeup fails.

Last year, during a state visit to the United Kingdom, close-up images from Windsor Castle brought attention to the president’s face. People noticed that he seemingly sported a tan and his skin-tone looked patchy and uneven.

The photos also showed a clear contrast around his hairline. Other images showing Trump returning from his Bedminster golf club in early 2025, looking much lighter and more natural, further pointed out the difference between his skin-tone.

His pale skin tone suggested the president was not wearing makeup during his golf club visit. Not juts his appearance but Trump has also been making news for his health.

He sparked concerns after being seen walking with a limp, rambling, and forgetting important details during speeches. The president was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Meanwhile, reports about possible dementia also surfaced online. Trump also had a neurological and physical check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center in 2025.

Capt. Sean Barbabella confirmed that he’s in excellent health and credited his active lifestyle for it. “He is fully fit to carry out the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” she said.

On the other hand, Kat Cammack, a Republican, previously worked as deputy chief of staff for Representative Ted Yoho. She retired in 2020. The Colorado native drew attention during the address by sitting with Democratic lawmakers instead of her party members.

The 38-year-old congresswoman explained her decision in a statement to Newsweek. “Last night, I sat with Democrat colleagues to lead by example,” she said.

Actions speak louder than words. That’s why I chose a seat on the Democrat side during last night’s State of the Union. When it comes to America, we shouldn’t sit on our hands – we should RISE to our feet! Terribly sad that Democrat colleagues would rather see our beautiful… pic.twitter.com/k9VxWDt0AO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) February 26, 2026

“When it comes to America, we don’t sit on our hands, WE RISE TO OUR FEET. Protecting our citizens should unite us as Representatives,” Cammack added.

“Instead, my colleagues on the left sat with scowls while I stood for law enforcement, secure borders, a strong economy, and safer communities,” she continued.

“When Americans are in need, we rise to the challenge,” Cammack concluded, in part.