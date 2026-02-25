Trump Makes Bizarre Statement About His Safety on Live TV — “Lot of People Gunning For Me”

It seems that Donald Trump is fearing for his life. During a speech for National Angel Family Day, the President said that he might not be around for long.

The comment comes mere days after a 21-year-old tried to breach the perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago resort. He was reportedly armed with a shotgun and a gas cannister.

Trump is no stranger to assassination attempts. In July 2024, he survived an assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. The incident saw the President wounded on his right upper ear.

National Angel Family Day is a day that Donald Trump has designated in remembrance of families that have been affected by the US’ open border policies. The date of February 22 was chosen by the President because it marked the anniversary of the death of Laken Riley.

President Donald Trump announced that February 22 will be recognized as National Angel Family Day, honoring victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants and their families https://t.co/v5B4Ml7fCu — Renee S (@NaysJunkDrawer) February 25, 2026

Laken Riley was a nursing student who was murdered by Venezuelan immigrant, José Antonio Ibarra. As the case gained international attention, Trump administration used the incident as one of the key examples of why the open Border policy of the country needed to change.

The White House released a notification about the President’s decision, saying, “President Trump signed a proclamation designating February 22 as National Angel Family Day – a day of remembrance for victims and their grieving loved ones devastated by the consequences of open border policies.”

This year, which delivering a speech at an event on the day, Trump made a bizarre comment. While remembering those who had been killed by “illegal aliens,” he said, “I don’t know how long I’ll be around. Got lot of people gunning for me. But I will. I will not forget them. I’m never gonna forget them.”

“I don’t know how long I’ll be around. I got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I?” The ability to operate at this level knowing that people are plotting to kill you on a daily basis is nothing short of extraordinary. May God protect President Trump. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bp6K4LIZ63 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 24, 2026

Trump’s statements have drawn a lot of attention. However, it is unlikely that the President’s safety would be threatened so easily. The United States Secret Service takes extensive measures to protect Trump and his family.

The President recently delivered his State of the Union address, which was nearly two hours long. During the event he spoke about the growing economy and how he has allegedly undone the damage that the Biden administration did to the country.

Additionally, Trump talked about his involvement in resolving international disputes. The 79-year-old has repeatedly claimed that he has ended eight wars in the past year. This was also the basis of his campaign to receive a Nobel Peace Prize.