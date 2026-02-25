Politics

Trump Makes Bizarre Statement About His Safety on Live TV — “Lot of People Gunning For Me”

Published on: February 25, 2026 at 6:45 PM ET

Trump makes a startling declaration during a day of remembrance.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Donald Trump makes bizarre comment about safety
Donald Trump makes bizarre comment about safety (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/The White House)

It seems that Donald Trump is fearing for his life. During a speech for National Angel Family Day, the President said that he might not be around for long.

The comment comes mere days after a 21-year-old tried to breach the perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago resort. He was reportedly armed with a shotgun and a gas cannister.

Trump is no stranger to assassination attempts. In July 2024, he survived an assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. The incident saw the President wounded on his right upper ear.

National Angel Family Day is a day that Donald Trump has designated in remembrance of families that have been affected by the US’ open border policies. The date of February 22 was chosen by the President because it marked the anniversary of the death of Laken Riley.

Laken Riley was a nursing student who was murdered by Venezuelan immigrant, José Antonio Ibarra. As the case gained international attention, Trump administration used the incident as one of the key examples of why the open Border policy of the country needed to change.

The White House released a notification about the President’s decision, saying, “President Trump signed a proclamation designating February 22 as National Angel Family Day – a day of remembrance for victims and their grieving loved ones devastated by the consequences of open border policies.”

This year, which delivering a speech at an event on the day, Trump made a bizarre comment. While remembering those who had been killed by “illegal aliens,” he said, “I don’t know how long I’ll be around. Got lot of people gunning for me. But I will. I will not forget them. I’m never gonna forget them.”

Trump’s statements have drawn a lot of attention. However, it is unlikely that the President’s safety would be threatened so easily. The United States Secret Service takes extensive measures to protect Trump and his family.

The President recently delivered his State of the Union address, which was nearly two hours long. During the event he spoke about the growing economy and how he has allegedly undone the damage that the Biden administration did to the country.

Additionally, Trump talked about his involvement in resolving international disputes. The 79-year-old has repeatedly claimed that he has ended eight wars in the past year. This was also the basis of his campaign to receive a Nobel Peace Prize. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *