Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tonight — Will Supreme Court Justices Be There?

Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union Address tonight, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. He has hinted that his speech will be long, discussing various key matters such as tariffs, immigration policies and inflation. Viewers can watch the speech live on the White House’s YouTube page. Other major news organizations, including NBC, ABC, Fox News, PBS, NewsNation, and NPR, will also broadcast the address.

This is one of the most crucial addresses for Trump amid low approval ratings. Many previous presidents have used this opportunity to show their administration’s work. The Trump administration has received backlash over its strict immigration crackdown and rising cost of living. Moreover, people are disappointed with the poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Several members of Congress will be present, but Democrats will boycott the speech.

💥BREAKING: 🇺🇸 President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address today at 9 PM ET. This comes at a crucial moment following the announcement of new tariffs and potential escalation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/twbZO2en1y — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) February 24, 2026

However, at least 12 lawmakers, including seven members of the House and five senators, will be skipping the address and holding a rally instead on the National Mall. Epstein’s victims will also attend the address, hoping to bring up the lack of accountability and no arrests despite documents they say raise questions.

With the Supreme Court’s 6–3 ruling saying Donald Trump does not have the authority to command so, Supreme Court justices must decide whether to attend. At the last session, Trump had thanked Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, but this year, Trump called the court’s decision ‘against the Constitution and the people of America.’

Several legal experts weighed in ahead of the address. Kate Shaw, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, is curious if the president will say something for John Roberts this year. Considering his stance on the Supreme Court ruling, Trump may use his speech to defend the tariffs. It appears unlikely he will thank Roberts this year.

REPORTER: Are the justices who ruled against the tariff policy still invited to the SOTU next week? TRUMP: “They are invited, barely…Three are happily invited…They’re barely invited. Honestly, I couldn’t care less if they come.” pic.twitter.com/2ong0oNsLM — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 20, 2026

According to Keith Whittington, a Yale Law School professor, justices should stay home and not attend the address to avoid awkward situations. Trump could attack them aggressively, and they may have to sit through it as Congress cheers.

On the contrary, Gabe Roth, executive director of the court transparency group Fix the Court, claimed the justices are tough, and each branch of government has a role to play. Ultimately, justices can decide to skip or go to make their presence felt at the address.