Politics

Trump Plays Hilarious Revenge Move Against the Supreme Court as He Admits He Doesn’t ‘Respect’ the Institution

Published on: February 24, 2026 at 12:12 AM ET

Donald Trump found a way to disrespect the Supreme Court.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Trump lashes out at the Supreme Court
Trump accuses the Supreme Court of siding with countries that are ripping off the U.S (Photo Credit: The White House)

In a recent 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court announced that many of President Trump‘s tariffs were illegal, effectively blocking key parts of his economic policy. However, instead of taking the ruling like a champion, as most leaders would, it appears that he is still bitter about the ruling. He has taken to his Truth Social account to spill his fury in an angry rant.

In a comical tirade, POTUS declared that he will only be using lower-case letters to refer to the highest court in the American judicial system because he simply doesn’t respect it.

“The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, d–b, and very internationally divisive ruling,” he fumed.

He claimed that he has the ‘license’ to do whatever he wants. He expressed his frustration at the fact that he has been barred from charging foreign countries a ‘license fee,’ which he described as common practice among other countries.

Trump continued, “For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a license fee—BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so? You do a license to get a fee!”

Trump appeared furious with the Supreme Court’s decision, citing it as harmful, and accused the institution of siding with the “wrong people.”

“Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!),” he added, seemingly referring to Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, the three justices he appointed.

The commander-in-chief raised concerns that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of countries like China, “who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship.”

“…this supreme court will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion, one that again will make China, and various other Nations, happy and rich. Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation – I have a job to do. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he concluded.

Trump uploaded a series of follow-up “buyer beware” posts where he warned countries “that want to play games” will be rewarded with higher tariffs. He also claimed that he doesn’t need Congress’s approval to impose tariffs.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *