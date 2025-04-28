You Can Now Draw $5,108 Monthly Social Security Check in Retirement—But Only If These 3 Conditions Are Met!

Social Security, America’s new favorite word, has more weight than one can ever imagine. The lifeline of most Americans for leading a comfortable life post-retirement plays a vital role in determining their finances.

While Social Security was never intended to cover all retirement expenses, many individuals are still receiving unexpectedly high benefits.

The maximum amount for an individual as of 2025 stands at $5,108, far exceeding the average of $1,976 per month. While these benefits may seem mundane, two very important questions arise from here. First, what do those receiving the highest Social Security checks do differently, and can others replicate their approach?

As per MSN, even though the amount for maximum benefits can shift from time to time due to annual living costs, here are the top 3 ways to secure maximum social security benefits.

Work for at least 35 years until retirement

By now, most people must be aware that to receive maximum benefits, one component of which takes into account the number of years someone earned a work-based income. While an average American retires at the age of 62, it gives them enough time to collect benefits; if one does not work for 35 years, then the overall benefits will be reduced by the number of years one was unemployed.

However, if a person works more than that, it would only increase their benefits. Thanks to a recent law called the Social Security Fairness Act, signed by former President Joe Biden in January, just before he handed over his papers.

Earn an Inflation-Adjusted Equivalent of $176,000

Simply working for 35 years would not guarantee the maximum Social Security check, but an employee must earn an average income to qualify for those benefits as well. For instance, in 2025, to qualify for the highest benefit, you must earn at least $176,000 in taxable work-based income.

However, this mentioned figure is deemed to fluctuate according to inflation in the country as well as COLA( cost of living adjustments) benefits. Last year, it was $168,600, and back in 2015, the cap was $118,000. The SSA does not require one to work for 35 years; instead, it uses 35 years of highest earnings (relative to the yearly income thresholds) to calculate your benefit.

Hence, continuing to work beyond 35 years, as long as you earn at least the maximum taxable amount, may still increase the benefit.

Retire at 70 to collect the maximum benefits

A person’s social security benefits are directly tied to their earnings. So the tighter your salary, the higher your benefits will be. Some people approaching retirement may seek to boost their income by working part-time or generating business revenue. But this, in return, can reduce their work hours or be considered semi-retirement, which can reduce the benefits.

Therefore, even though the average retirement age in America is 62 (or a year or two more), to collect the maximum monthly benefit of $5,108, an employee must wait until they turn 70 before claiming their entire Social Security benefits.

People who stay up to 70 have the advantage of an 8% annual return on their benefit amount; moreover, the benefits increase by 8% each year thanks to delayed retirement credits. Therefore, those who retire early get fewer benefits. That’s why claiming after 70 is the best deal, as it doesn’t increase your payments. Additionally, Social Security caps retroactive payments at six months, no matter how long you delay. However, if a person retires just in between, they would get enough time to live a little and pursue their personal goals in life.