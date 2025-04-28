News

Social Security Warning—These Groups May Lose Their Benefits Starting May 2025

Published on: April 28, 2025 at 1:07 AM ET

New eligibility rules threaten to disrupt Social Security payments. Know the warning signs before it’s too late.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
people can lose social security benefits
There are set of people who could lose their social security benefits. (Image Credit: j4p4n/WikiMedia Commons)

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had promised people an extensive increase in social security. However, some of us may not receive anything.

Beginning in May 2025, the monthly payments to thousands of Social Security may get interrupted for several beneficiaries. It may also be completely stopped as a few hundreds of recipients.

This is mainly due to changes in eligibility requirements for social security benefits. These are not due to any administrative errors. Those who depend on Social Security must know the conditions that may lead to the suspension of their benefits.

They can try to avert such unexpected financial difficulty.

Termination Right Away Because of Death

The beneficiary’s passing is among the most obvious reasons for the cessation of Social Security benefits. Payments stop instantly in these situations.
Upon the death of the beneficiary, it is important for the family to take important steps to stop the payments. Overpayments can cause problems for others.

It is important that family members or agents notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) as soon as possible.

Working While Disabled

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients are aware of the conditions under which they can claim SSDI. It is especially important for the people who go back to work.

If their income surpasses the SSA’s permissible limits, they might no longer be eligible for disability benefits.

The SSA keeps a careful eye on earnings reports and has the authority to halt payments. Therefore any substantial gainful activity will be reported and the beneficiary may become liable for repayments.

Reaching Retirement Age

When SSDI recipients reach full retirement age, their benefits will automatically change into standard Social Security retirement benefits. Although this shift modifies the payment classification, it guarantees ongoing financial support.

Changes in Residency

This is applicable to long-term foreign residents. If they are absent from the country for more than 30 days, they may find there are no social security benefits. This is especially applicable to those who receive Supplemental security income.

The SSA will halt SSI payments until a beneficiary returns and reestablishes residency. This might include some paperwork, too.

Modifications to the Financial Situation or Family Status

Eligibility for benefits is greatly affected by family and financial circumstances. Benefits for dependent beneficiaries may be terminated by changes in their financial circumstances.

For example, if a dependent is a spouse and they remarry, the benefits could stop. If the children are grown up, benefits will be stopped.

If dependents become more financially stable, the SSA could stop the benefits. However, one must not hide these changes and notify SSA as soon as possible.

The eligibility of beneficiaries is periodically reviewed by the SSA. If one wishes to keep continuous payments, one must report any change in job, marital status, or financial situation to the SSA agents.

If one fails to update the required authorities on these situations, the payments may be suspended. SSA could also request restitution of overpayments from the beneficiaries. There could be charges and fees if one fails to do so.

People can better protect their financial security by being aware of these conditions that affect Social Security income. They can also actively look for alternate forms of aid, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

