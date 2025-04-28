Social Security Warning—These Groups May Lose Their Benefits Starting May 2025

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had promised people an extensive increase in social security. However, some of us may not receive anything.

Beginning in May 2025, the monthly payments to thousands of Social Security may get interrupted for several beneficiaries. It may also be completely stopped as a few hundreds of recipients.

This is mainly due to changes in eligibility requirements for social security benefits. These are not due to any administrative errors. Those who depend on Social Security must know the conditions that may lead to the suspension of their benefits.

They can try to avert such unexpected financial difficulty.

Four groups at risk of losing Social Security benefits in May 2025 https://t.co/mpspZnvpR4 — Dushan (@Dushan41) April 23, 2025

Termination Right Away Because of Death

The beneficiary’s passing is among the most obvious reasons for the cessation of Social Security benefits. Payments stop instantly in these situations.

Upon the death of the beneficiary, it is important for the family to take important steps to stop the payments. Overpayments can cause problems for others.

It is important that family members or agents notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) as soon as possible.

Working While Disabled

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients are aware of the conditions under which they can claim SSDI. It is especially important for the people who go back to work.

If their income surpasses the SSA’s permissible limits, they might no longer be eligible for disability benefits.

“It’s an insurance and we’ve paid into this… I’ve worked since I’ve been 15.” Americans shouldn’t have to fear that their hard-earned Social Security benefits will disappear, but Trump’s mass terminations are leaving seniors and the disabled frightened for their future. pic.twitter.com/xLazUuTzbS — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 17, 2025

The SSA keeps a careful eye on earnings reports and has the authority to halt payments. Therefore any substantial gainful activity will be reported and the beneficiary may become liable for repayments.

Reaching Retirement Age

When SSDI recipients reach full retirement age, their benefits will automatically change into standard Social Security retirement benefits. Although this shift modifies the payment classification, it guarantees ongoing financial support.

Changes in Residency

This is applicable to long-term foreign residents. If they are absent from the country for more than 30 days, they may find there are no social security benefits. This is especially applicable to those who receive Supplemental security income.

This is just an end around to kick people receiving social security benefits. Threatening loss of benefits if they don’t/can’t upload any change in address. Millions in rural areas don’t have access to broadband, those unhoused or the sheltered homeless who don’t have a permanent… pic.twitter.com/IhhEyDM8mO — Mike Pence’s Other Mother 🟧🟦🟪 (@cooltxchick) March 11, 2025

The SSA will halt SSI payments until a beneficiary returns and reestablishes residency. This might include some paperwork, too.

Modifications to the Financial Situation or Family Status

Eligibility for benefits is greatly affected by family and financial circumstances. Benefits for dependent beneficiaries may be terminated by changes in their financial circumstances.

For example, if a dependent is a spouse and they remarry, the benefits could stop. If the children are grown up, benefits will be stopped.

If dependents become more financially stable, the SSA could stop the benefits. However, one must not hide these changes and notify SSA as soon as possible.

The eligibility of beneficiaries is periodically reviewed by the SSA. If one wishes to keep continuous payments, one must report any change in job, marital status, or financial situation to the SSA agents.

If one fails to update the required authorities on these situations, the payments may be suspended. SSA could also request restitution of overpayments from the beneficiaries. There could be charges and fees if one fails to do so.

Kate Bauer, associate professor of nutritional sciences @umichsph, on proposed federal and state restrictions on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. via @toledonews: https://t.co/FDfW84NV9r pic.twitter.com/Pxyf4bBJZe — Michigan News (@UMichiganNews) April 18, 2025

People can better protect their financial security by being aware of these conditions that affect Social Security income. They can also actively look for alternate forms of aid, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).