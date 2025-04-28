Social Security Alert—The Crucial Step Every Worker Should Take in May 2025

With the constantly changing Social Security rules under the Donald Trump administration, it is important for people who are claiming social security benefits to stay updated. One key step for doing this is logging into your social security account through the official website and keeping a track of all your details.

Regardless of your current professional status, this is one important step to follow to ensure that you receive your social security benefits on time and without hassle.

One of the key concerns regarding social security is now the overpayment policy as the Social Security Administration has now reinstated a 100% withholding rate for the overpayments that have been previously done and the 10% cap has been replaced.

This rule has been effective from March 27, 2025 and on the basis of any kind of error, if the SSA determines that you have been overpaid, there are possibilities of your monthly payment being withheld.

That is why it is important to regularly check into your social security account and make sure there has been no issues regarding overpayment. Another thing to keep in mind is that there is a rise in scams regarding overpaid security money and that is why it is important to regularly login into your account and make sure that everything is in place.

In case of overpayments, you will get that information directly from your account and not from someone calling you and demanding money.

In case you notice that your account has been marked for overpayment, and that is not your fault, you can contact the SSA and get the issue sorted. SSA has also started implementing stricter rules for identification in order to keep the number of frauds and scams down.

Therefore, you need to verify yourself through their online system, which would require you to confirm your mobile device and also include knowledge-based authentication. However, in case you fail to go through the online verification process properly, you must physically visit your local SSA office and make sure that your identity is verified.

If there is any confusion regarding your identity or there has been suspicious activity on your account, those must be clarified at the office because otherwise that might affect your payment.

Another important thing to keep in mind when you are a receiver of social security benefits is your earning limit. As reported by lkouniexam.com “You can earn up to $23,400 before your benefits are reduced. For every $2 earned over this limit, $1 is withheld.”

Additionally, for people who have reached their full retirement age in 2025, “the limit is $62,160 before your birthday month and for every $3 over this limit, $1 is withheld.”

Moreover, you should also make sure that your earnings history is properly mentioned in your social security account as your benefits are calculated based on that. Any kind of discrepancy in your earnings history will lead to complications regarding your payment.