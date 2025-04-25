Bigger Social Security Benefits Ahead! 3 Easy Moves to Boost Your Future Check

Social Security benefits are an important source for a lot of retired Americans. Many households and individuals alike rely on the checks they receive from the Social Security Administration to even make it through the month. The benefits prove especially crucial to retirees who have little to no savings and no source of income.

For most retirees, their Social Security benefits check is the only avenue to cover their monthly expenses. A lot of the retirees do not have money coming in due to a lack of income and are fully reliant on their SS benefits to cover their bills and other necessities.

In cases like these, every dollar helps. There are ways that an individual can take a few steps that might ensure a bigger Social Security check for them. Here are three changes you can make that might help you get increased benefits.

Reviewing your earning record can prove crucial when it comes to receiving a bigger check from the SSA. The benefits you receive from SSA are directly dependent on your personal wage history.

It is important for beneficiaries to update and make sure the wage data on their file is accurate. In case a person underreports their earnings, it will directly result in them receiving lower benefits than what they are entitled to.

Individuals are advised to make an account on the Social Security Administration’s website to access their yearly wage records. By doing so, you can check your yearly statements and keep track of the benefits you can access once you retire.

A side hustle could be the answer to receiving a higher Social Security check. Joining the gig economy is just another way to secure higher benefits when you retire. Having a side job not only gives an individual an extra source of income but also boosts their long-term savings.

If a person has an additional source of income, it is a given that they would pay taxes on the money they earn. The taxes paid will count when your Social Security benefits are calculated in the future. The one thing to keep in mind is not to exceed the wage cap, which is set to $176,100.

Arguably, the most important thing to do would be to take care of your health. If an individual lives a long and healthy life, they are guaranteed a bigger lifetime check from Social Security.

You can start being more mindful of your health by taking several steps. Exercising on a daily basis and eating healthier are great ways to start. Finding ways to work on your mental well-being can prove beneficial as well. Talking walks in nature and meditating can do wonders for your mental health.

Being in good shape could help you spend less on Medicare before and after retiring.