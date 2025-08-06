“You are Seriously Soul Sick” — Kristi Noem Slammed for Giving ‘Disgusting’ Name to New Migrant Jail

Continuing the immigration crackdown, the Donald Trump administration is all set to open a new migrant detention center in Indiana, plans of which were revealed on Tuesday by the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. Taking to the social media platform X, Noem announced a partnership with Indiana Governor Mike Braun (R) to expand detention capacity by 1,000 beds at Miami Correctional Facility near Bunker Hill, as reported by Huffpost.

She nicknamed the facility “Speedway Slammer” and boasted, “COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer.” She also mentioned that it will “help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.” Her post on X went on: “If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App.”

The social media response to Noem’s glee while announcing another inhumane migrant detention center was sharp and full of criticism. The nickname given by her to the facility was slammed and some users compared it to the infamous Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, which was inaugurated by Donald Trump.

Replying to Noem’s post, one user wrote on X, “JFC there is something deeply disturbed about you. You are seriously soul sick.” Another one added, “Disgusting. The lot of you. Absolutely disgusting.”

A third user said, “I will say it again and again… the people who comprise this administration are the worst of us. Cruel sociopaths trying to make our country into their twisted utopia. Disgusting. Every decent American must stand up and speak out.”

Comparing the two facilities, one user wrote, “Alligator Alcatraz. Speedway Slammer. These idiots think stupid names and the inevitable stupid memes somehow justify mass incarceration and inhumane treatment of those living in the United States.”

It should be noted here that it is now public knowledge how the detained people are treated at the Alligator Alcatraz. They do not have access to basic necessities like food and water and the living conditions there are completely inhumane. Building another detention facility, which is very likely to be like the one already existing, hints at the troubling times that await immigrants in the US.

Though Noem faced severe backlash on social media, the Trump administration is showing no signs of slowing down regarding their ongoing crackdown on immigrants. The authorities are doing as they please and often citizens are being deported despite having valid proof of residence or work visa.