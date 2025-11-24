Xi Presses Taiwan Issue as Beijing Moves First in Surprise Call With Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping raised Taiwan directly with U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday, stressing that the island’s “return to China” is a key part of the post–World War II international order. China’s state-run Xinhua and Canada’s public broadcaster Radio-Canada both reported the details, marking one of the strongest reminders Beijing has issued on Taiwan during recent high-level talks.

The call came weeks after Xi and Trump met face-to-face in Busan, South Korea, where the two leaders agreed on a framework for a trade deal and worked to cool tensions after months of escalating tariffs. According to Reuters, the Monday call had not been flagged by either side beforehand, adding to the surprise when Beijing released its readout ahead of Washington.

In its account of the conversation, Xinhua emphasized Xi’s message that Taiwan’s status is central to what China considers the post-war settlement. Xi also said China and the United States once fought side-by-side against fascism and militarism, arguing that both powers should work together today to “preserve the outcomes of World War Two.” Radio-Canada reported the same framing, noting that Xi linked the current moment to shared history.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and does not rule out the use of military force to bring the island under its control. The Taiwanese government rejects Beijing’s claim and insists that only Taiwan’s people can decide the island’s future. Reuters noted that Xi’s comments come as Tokyo signals it may respond if Taiwan is attacked, a position China calls provocative.

During the call, Trump did not mention Taiwan publicly. In a Truth Social post cited by Reuters, he described the discussion as a “very good” conversation covering Ukraine, fentanyl, U.S. farm products, and progress on recent trade negotiations. Trump added that the relationship with China is “extremely strong” and confirmed he would visit Beijing in April, with Xi invited to the U.S. for a visit later in 2026.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the call lasted about an hour and was focused mainly on trade. She said both countries were pleased with the direction of the talks, adding that officials were working to keep recent agreements “current and accurate.”

Trade has been at the center of recent U.S.–China tensions. According to Reuters, the Busan framework included a U.S. decision not to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In return, China paused new export restrictions on rare earth minerals which are key components in global tech manufacturing. China also resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans and agreed to help curb the flow of chemicals used in fentanyl production to North America.

Radio-Canada reported that rare earths were a major sticking point leading into Busan, and that China agreed to suspend new export limits for one year. It also noted that the United States plans to reduce existing tariffs from 57% to 47% as part of the framework, while China committed to purchasing millions of tons of U.S. soybeans through 2026.

During Monday’s call, Xi said that the momentum created in Busan had helped stabilize relations. He added that the more predictable tone in recent weeks has been welcomed domestically and internationally.

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, expressed concerns in the Radio-Canada report that the island’s interests could be affected by U.S.–China negotiations. He said Taiwan must remain attentive but noted that harming the island would also harm U.S. interests.

The call marks one of the clearest signs yet that Taiwan is returning to the forefront of U.S.–China diplomacy. And this time, Beijing chose to speak first.