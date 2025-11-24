Trump Plans Beijing Visit After ‘Very Good’ Call with Xi

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his China strategy, revealing he will visit Beijing in April and invite President Xi Jinping to Washington for a state visit next year—a diplomatic one-two punch announced after what Trump described as a “very good” phone call with his Chinese counterpart.

According to The Independent, Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to share details of his latest chat with Xi, which reportedly covered a wide range of hot topics, including Ukraine and Russia, curbing fentanyl, soybean exports, and other farm produce. Trump claimed the leaders made strong progress. The highlight being a new deal for American farmers.

BREAKING: 🇨🇳 PRESIDENT XI SAYS CHINA/US RELATIONS ARE POSITIVE. 🇺🇸 PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SIGN AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TODAY AT 4PM (ET). SOMETHING BIG IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/omUKgBBet8 — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) November 24, 2025

Trump also referred to the agreement they made about the trade war the two countries were involved in. He claimed that both parties had made “significant progress”in their deal.

The presidents last met face-to-face in South Korea three weeks ago and have kept their dialogue going. Trump says both sides are sticking to a “current and accurate” framework to keep prior trade war agreements on track. China has promised big purchases of US-grown soybeans and vital rare earths for tech, while Trump agreed to halve a 20 percent retaliatory tariff tied to fentanyl production from China, dropping it to 10 percent. Meanwhile, other tariffs and negotiations remain “ongoing.”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Nov 24, 2025, 12:39 PM ET ) I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, et… pic.twitter.com/a7auJrLKHy — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) November 24, 2025

Now, Trump is gearing up for his second state visit to China. The first trip was in November 2017 and it made headlines. The POTUS became the first foreign leader to dine in Beijing’s Forbidden City. This next summit is timed to showcase the latest round of negotiation wins, allowing both leaders to “set our sights on the big picture,” with a focus on keeping the world’s most critical bilateral relationship functional.

Trump’s announcement comes amid tense headlines about US-China relations. From technology battles, showing off their military strength in the South China Sea, global climate agreements, and even fights over intellectual property, the two countries enjoy posturing. Trump and Xi have frequently sparred over these issues, with tariffs and punitive policies hitting businesses from Apple to Tesla , but the latest call suggests the potential for meaningful progress. This is especially good for US agriculture and supply chains.

🇨🇳🇺🇸 Interesting detail Western media missed:

China released the Xi–Trump call before the White House did, and even clarified that Beijing initiated the call. China almost never does this.

Why now? Because they know Trump’s habit of “rephrasing reality,” and this time Beijing… pic.twitter.com/NjFEmg6v19 — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) November 24, 2025

Analysts say both leaders are playing a careful game. Trump needs a policy with the recent economic challenges, while Xi hopes to demonstrate China’s ability to stand firm but cooperate when needed. US business groups want to see positive moves, especially around trade, tech, and rare earths, while farmers are watching bottom lines tied to Chinese demand.

Of course, advance publicity is no substitute for real solutions on everything from trade inequality to human rights, environmental policy, and fentanyl. The real impact of these summits will depend on what gets hashed out behind closed doors, and whether both countries honor the deals once the cameras are off.

With an April Beijing trip diarized and a Washington summit to follow, Trump is betting his direct diplomacy can reset a sometimes-chaotic relationship as we head into a major election year. The world will be watching as the leaders swap handshakes, sign deals, and try to write the next chapter of US-China relations.