Women Should NOT Be Allowed to Vote, Conservative Influencer Claims

Brace yourself, Braeden Sorbo, the 24-year-old son of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo and conservative commentator Sam Sorbo, has dropped a jaw-dropping bombshell: if he had his way, women in America would lose the right to vote.

The young actor and online influencer sat down on the Truth & Liberty Show and, when pressed, said flat out that women should not have the right to vote. He framed the idea as a return to “Christian morals,” a system where married couples would share one joint vote, which in practice would mean wives voting with their husbands.

Braeden Sorbo, son of right-wing actors/activists Kevin and Sam Sorbo, says that women should not be allowed to vote: “That is what led to the downfall of America.” https://t.co/jxHfPEatYE pic.twitter.com/dxYdzwqDWm — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 9, 2025

Sorbo did not waffle when host Richard Harris asked the key question. “So, Braeden, are you saying women shouldn’t have the right to vote?” Sorbo answered with a firm “yes,” adding that he has said this “numerous times” before. He went further, pitching a voting setup that he believes reflects Biblical order, one household, one vote, a single ballot supposedly cast in unity. He repeatedly insisted this would not erase women’s voices, it would simply merge them with their husbands’ choices.

He also claimed that many young women privately agree with him, telling him they wish the 19th Amendment had never been ratified. According to Sorbo, these women argue that women’s suffrage set off a chain of events, abortion becoming legal, feminism gaining ground, cultural changes they find unacceptable. Sorbo echoed what he says they have told him, that they would rather give up their single vote if it meant keeping “10,000 liberal women” from voting, because that, in their view, would steer the country back to a “better place.”

Book independently published (did not go thru a big traditional publishing houses). Screenshot of book’s ranking on Amazon shown Surprising no one, the list of people praising his book https://t.co/cBEPJFyoVh pic.twitter.com/jFWsODysrU — trump is a convicted felon & serial sexual abuser (@MaggieJordanACN) September 10, 2025

From there, Sorbo argued that women already influenced elections before suffrage, saying wives guided how their husbands voted inside the home. Now, he contends, America is “reaping what we sow,” pointing to what he calls “moral degradation and societal downfall,” which he ties directly to women voting independently of men. In his telling, separate ballots divided families and undermined the nation’s moral fabric; the joint vote would fix that.

The appearance itself did not explode immediately; it reportedly had about 75 views on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon, but once Right Wing Watch clipped the interview and shared it on X, the comments started flying. The clip spread through conservative and liberal feeds alike, with supporters cheering the “household vote” idea and critics blasting it as a blueprint to roll back a century of women’s rights. Sorbo’s social footprint adds fuel to the fire, he has around 1.9 million followers on TikTok and more than 38,000 on Instagram, which gives his hot takes a ready-made audience.

Coverage of the segment also highlighted how far the proposal goes, noting that Sorbo floated the notion that only married, property-owning couples should vote, while single men and women, and anyone without property, would be excluded. That would be a seismic shift from modern American democracy, and it would require nothing less than undoing the 19th Amendment, an extreme political lift that is, in practical terms, a non-starter.

Still, the rhetoric landed with a thud that people could feel. To fans, Sorbo is saying the quiet part out loud, to critics, he is selling soft-focus nostalgia that would strip half the country of a fundamental right. Either way, his “one household, one vote” pitch turned a niche podcast moment into a wider flashpoint.

The influencer’s claim that women should not vote, or should only vote alongside their husbands, is not just internet bluster; it is a very clear statement of intent, and it is guaranteed to keep stirring the pot.