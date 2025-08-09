‘Women Shouldn’t Vote’ – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Slammed for Promoting Extreme Religious Views in Viral Video

Pete Hegseth, the defence secretary of the US military, posted a controversial video on X. The video had Christian pastors with extreme religious and misogynistic views on women and their rights. The pastors want to repeal the right to vote that women have.

In the video, they also ask women to submit to their husbands. Congregants of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) have these age-old views and extreme thoughts on how women should be.

These regressive views are not sitting well with people. Meanwhile, Hegseth’s endorsement of these views has landed him in trouble, too. Some of his rule implementation in the military for the female service members has also been seen controversial.

For instance, he banned false lashes and nail polish. Many people connected this as a way to control women; however, this ended up weakening the military force.

All of Christ for All of Life. https://t.co/QqXhqZFStv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 8, 2025



Hegseth has not always been this religious; he was himself called a serial cheater when he settled the sexual assault case in 2017. After this ordeal, he stated that he had changed, and his current wife and the Lord had saved him.

According to the Associated Press, this report from Hegseth shows his connection to the pastors with extreme take on religion and women. The repost has over thirteen thousand likes and two thousand plus shares. Some of his followers agreed on his views.

While others opposed his association with extreme views, they have expressed how alarming these views are coming from the defence secretary. Hegseth takes pride in being a member of the Church and appreciated the teaching of the Church.

Some of you might remember when i wrote that the right-wing plot included taking voting rights away from women.

Here is another right-wing false-Christian fascist pastor

advocating for that. With Hegseth’s support.https://t.co/T9VkIXM2cE — Hikyuu Mikado 🏳️‍🌈🪶🍱🏩🎠🍵🍑 (@Mikanojo) August 9, 2025



Apart from his infidelity and controversial views on women in the military, sharing this video takes the cake. He clearly endorses the suffering of women and the rights they have fought for over the years.

Moreover, Hegseth wishes for the US to be a Christian nation, and he’d like to see a Christian world. With such extreme views on women and promoting them, he may not be able to reach that goal, as several religious people have also opposed his views.

Huh??? And the impact of this unique & currently unconstitutional perspective in a military with tremendous recruiting shortfalls, & which is 18% women? BIG! “Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors saying women shouldn’t be allowed to vote.” https://t.co/NQZZtDIkhA — Bob Krause (@KrauseForIowa) August 9, 2025



Given how religious Hegseth is, he called his personal pastor, Brooks Potteiger, during working hours. He also invited the staff to attend the service.