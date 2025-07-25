One of the most peculiar criminal cases to come before British courts in recent times involves Habiba Naveed, a 35-year-old woman from Lewisham, London. Habiba had previously made headlines for claiming she was the secret daughter of the late Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. Now, she has admitted to the manslaughter of her 72-year-old landlord, Christopher Brown, and the disturbing act of killing his beloved cat, Snow.

During a hearing on Thursday, July 24th, at the Old Bailey, Naveed shocked everyone by admitting to the things she did last August. She told the court that she hit Brown with a pan, choked him, and then, in a disturbing turn, she went after the poor cat she thought had an “evil spirit [that] had jumped out of the deceased and into the cat,” reports Tyla.com.

It left both the people in the courtroom and everyone else who heard about it absolutely stunned.

Naveed’s delusions ran deep.

In her trial, she said to the officers, “The devil attacked me last night and I won,” and claimed she was “Jesus” herself, on a mission to “eliminate evil from the world.” Her lawyers talked about how she had paranoid schizophrenia, and experts said she was in a psychotic state during the whole time she committed the murders.

Judge Sarah Munro, who’s a King’s Counsel, decided to put Naveed in the hospital under a law called the Mental Health Act. Specifically, it’s part of Section 37, and she added a Section 41 restriction, which means Naveed will stay there until they think she’s better.

Princess Diana’s self-proclaimed ‘secret daughter,’ aka London-resident Naveed, who also happens to be currently jailed, joined the court meeting through a video call and only spoke to confirm who she was to those present.

Prosecutor Kerry Broome shared some disturbing information with the court.

Another one “A woman” this time Habiba Naveed is charged with beating her landlord, Christopher Brown, to death, and killing his cat last week If you notice any discrepancy in the names of the victim and perpetrator, you will be called Far Right Every death of a British… pic.twitter.com/bRikXoZBIc — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) August 20, 2024

Apparently, Naveed thought Brown had killed his mom, which set her off on this rampage. After that, she claimed that a wicked spirit had left Brown’s body and gone into their family cat, which is what led her to do the second terrible killing.

Naveed had some wild ideas about herself, at one point claiming she was actually the daughter of the late Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, who everyone knows were killed in a car accident in Paris back in 1997. These notions of being part of the royal family got tangled up with her mental health issues, and, sadly, this mess ended up causing two more lives to be lost.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 Habiba Naveed, 34, is charged with murdering Christopher Brown in Lewisham, the Metropolitan Police said. RIP Mr Brown 🙏 😔 pic.twitter.com/yx4hB9XzBA — Elora.2.x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Elora2xx) August 18, 2024

People shared heartfelt tributes for Brown, a solicitor known for his kindness and generosity.

His cousin described him as someone who was “a solicitor, a boss, a partner, a kind man,” and expressed deep sadness over the memories stolen by Princess Diana’s ‘secret daughter,’ who turned out to be “tragically killed by his housemate.”

