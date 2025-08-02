A Florida woman is facing serious trouble, and sadly, her poor pet turtle didn’t make it out alive, all because she tried to sneak two live turtles past airport security at Miami International Airport by hiding them in her bra. You read that correctly!

The TSA confirmed this shocking event in a social media post on July 24, 2025, where they earnestly asked: “Please, and we cannot emphasize this enough, stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security.”

Just one of the reptiles survived the incident. The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now looking after this survivor. However, this situation has become a valuable lesson about what shouldn’t be done, albeit sad.

So, what’s the right way for pet owners to travel by plane with their furry or scaly friends? Here’s how to avoid potential airport disasters while keeping your pet safe and your experience with TSA smooth.

Remember: the TSA allows pets on flights, but stowing them in your underwear is not the way to go!

The TSA permits small pets to pass security checkpoints, but travelers must follow specific rules. Anne Cross, the TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for Colorado, confirmed: “Small pets should travel in the cabin of the aircraft with their owners.”

Empty your pet carrier before it goes through the X-ray machine.

As the owner, it’s your job to hold onto your pet or keep them on a leash while you go through the security checkpoint. The most important rule? Never, under any circumstances, put your pet through the X-ray machine. That’s for bags and luggage, not for animals.

Don’t wait until you get to the airport gate to start preparing. You should begin getting ready a few days ahead of time.

The TSA suggests getting your pet used to their travel carrier well before you travel. This helps reduce stress for you and your furry friend when you’re going through security. Suddenly stuffed into a bag and shoved under a seat, your dog or cat won’t appreciate that!

You always want to treat your pet right! At security don’t ever send an animal through the X-ray machine. If you’re afraid your pet may escape when removed from their carrier, speak with our officers about private screening options. #ResponsibleDogOwnershipDay pic.twitter.com/7qiyLk84rB — TSA (@TSA) September 19, 2023

Also, talk with your vet before you fly. Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are all up-to-date, and bring along any paperwork like health certificates or shot records. Having these handy helps you avoid any delays at security checkpoints or customs.

That stylish Louis Vuitton bag might look great, but it won’t work for flying with your pet. Airlines have specific rules and require TSA-approved carriers. These must give your pet enough room to stand, sit, and turn around comfortably. You’ll also want to ensure the carrier is made of waterproof material, has good ventilation, and features secure zippers.

According to the American Kennel Club, pet parents should also pack:

Portable water and food bowls

Treats and comfort items

Waste bags and wipes

You wouldn’t think of traveling without your snacks and toothbrush. And by that logic, your furry friend shouldn’t either!

This is how you travel with a small pet. You take your pet out of the travel carrier before sending the carrier through the @TSA X-ray unit. Then yu walk through the metal detector while holding your pet. This lovable Dachshund didn’t mind at all at @NorfolkAirport this morning. pic.twitter.com/81RFX0Q7hX — TSA Northeast (@TSA_Northeast) April 5, 2023

Keep in mind that airlines have their own set of rules. Some limit the number of pets allowed in the cabin, so it’s a good idea to book early and let the airline know you’ll be traveling with a pet when you buy your ticket.

And here’s something important to remember: Only service animals that have been trained are allowed to fly with you in the cabin without a carrier. Emotional support animals are now considered regular pets and must stay in their carriers throughout the flight.

Unless your parrot happens to be a certified service animal, please don’t hold your breath expecting it to get any favors.