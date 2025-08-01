TSA Issues Urgent Warning! This New Scam Could Drain Your Bank Account in Seconds

The Transport Security Administration has issued a stern warning to travelers who use TSA PreCheck. The agency warned that there is a terrifying scam going on that could empty your bank account in seconds. Many travelers, especially those who frequently fly, like to receive the special benefits that come with PreCheck. The benefits also include significantly saving your time at the airports.

According to the agency, due to PreCheck, more than 200 airports across the United States see passengers save at least 10 minutes in the queue at the security checkpoints.

In addition to saving time, the benefits also include PreCheck users getting a pass through the security without needing to unpack their laptops, shoes, and liquid items inside the carry-on.

Passengers need to apply for PreCheck via the agency’s official website. They are then required to have a short meeting with TSA‘s “enrollment provider,” and pay around $78 to earn the benefits. Once you acquire a PreCheck, it will last for the next five years. So it’s easy to see why so many travelers want to opt for the fast-track option.

However, as revealed by the Transport Security Administration, some people on the internet have found a way to exploit potential PreCheck clients. There are now some fraudulent websites that are targeting people who might be looking to fast-track their airport experience.

Fraudsters have created a few fake websites that mimic the TSA PreCheck site. In addition, the cyber scammers have also been sending phishing emails where the potential passengers are asked to follow a link, which takes them to the fraud site. There, they would be asked to enrol quickly and enjoy PreCheck benefits for a fee.

Fake TSA PreCheck sites scam US travelers with fake renewals – @billtoulashttps://t.co/va7PobY6Xj — BleepingComputer (@BleepinComputer) November 19, 2021

However, experts deem these sites as fraudulent. Falling for this scam could expose your personal data and financial details like bank account right into the hands of the scammers. The worst part is, travellers who will fall for these scams, wouldn’t even have any idea of it, until they attempts to stand in the PreCheck queue while flying.

As reported by Infinitysol, the scam began in March, and thousands of potential PreCheck clients have received these suspicious emails. However, the con artists take extra steps to make these emails look legitimate, including posing as Immigration Visa and Travel.

If you believe, you have received a suspicious mail, forward it to the Federal Trade Commission staright away. In addition, experts also recommend that you should not fall for those “renewal reminders.” Specially, if the mail claims that you could rebew your PreCheck without attening an interview.

Be careful to avoid falling into this kind of trap.