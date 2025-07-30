TSA Rule May Land You in Trouble for Packing These Common Items in Carry-On Bags—And It’s Not Just Liquids

TSA has reminded everyone about its liquid rule as summer travel takes off. If you are thinking of packing your essentials into a carry-on bag, here are certain things you should keep in mind.

As we all know, according to the Transportation Security Administration, all liquids should be under 3.4 ounces, including water bottles, skincare products, and hand sanitizer.

However, there are some common essential items that are not allowed in your hand luggage beyond a permissible limit. Carrying these items could land you in trouble at the security checkpoints and create unnecessary delays for your flight. These unexpected items include some things that are not technically liquids. For instance, if you are travelling back to the United States after your holiday in the EU, you can only carry 3.4 ounces (100 ml) of soft cheese.

The same rule also applies to the likes of sauces, jams, chutneys, olives, antipasti, or any other product that could come in liquid form or includes liquid. While these items are allowed in checked bags, TSA permits only a total of 100ml of these products in carry-on luggage, as per the official website. If you carry more than the permissible limit, you’d be asked to get rid of it.

In addition, you should avoid packing protein powder in your carry-on. Though it’s not a banned product, we would suggest you avoid it in carry-on bag.

tsa put my carry on through the x ray three times cuz of my protein powder😭 — ᰔᩚ જ⁀➴🇵🇸 (@plluutos) October 11, 2023

While this may sound bizarre, there is a solid reason behind this TSA rule. Protein powders can generally confuse the X-ray machines, which could prompt agents to conduct additional inspection. Ultimately, it could create some unnecessary delays, and therefore it’s best to leave your protein powder at home. If you absolutely need it, you can pack it inside your checked bag.

Traveling soon? If you’ve got your eyes set on flying with fresh fruits and veggies, lettuce tell you they’re good to go within the domestic U.S. Follow our friends @USDA and @CBP for questions about traveling with fresh produce internationally.#FollowFriday pic.twitter.com/hRBOMd1v7x — TSA (@TSA) July 25, 2025

Interestingly, while there’s limitations on these simple essentials in your carry-on luggage, you can still pack an item, which is unusual. Scissors, yes, you read it right. In the United States, you can carry a small pair of scissors on board, if you wanna utilize your time engaging in some arts and crafts.

However, only scissors with a blade length under 4 inches are allowed. If you want to carry bigger pairs, please pack them inside your checked luggage to avoid any issues. It is also important to note that different airlines have different rules about scissors. So, always double-check and go through your airline’s website before packing your bags.

If you are travelling to the United States from outside, it’s always good to check the country you are flying from. Different countries have different rules when it comes to check-in luggage.