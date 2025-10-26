Woman Threatens To Burn Down School After Her Daughter’s Boyfriend Gets His Lunch Snatched

Talk about parental control becoming obsessive in nature? That’s precisely what happened when a woman from Florida was accused of threatening to burn down her daughter’s school. The reason behind the shocking incident was that her daughter’s boyfriend had his lunch taken away by school authorities due to insufficient funds in his account. The 40-year-old woman, later identified as Brandie Covington, committed the alleged crime on the morning of Tuesday, a time when the school had started and was well underway with its regular schedule.

As per the affidavit on the case, at around 10:50 am, Brandie dialed up the school cafeteria of the Rockledge High School in the Rockledge area, Florida. When an employee picked up the call, the accused woman began expressing her irritation at the fact that her daughter’s boyfriend had been denied the lunch supplied by the school, all because he had a lack of funds in his account.

Upon listening to the complaint, the employee on the call tried to explain to Brandie the policies and rules that the school follows in such cases, when a student runs out of funds for school lunches. However, the woman was in no mood to listen and started hurling abuses and curse words.

Interestingly, the twist came about when Covington suddenly changed her tone in the call and threatened to burn the school down completely. Her words, as recorded in the chargesheet based on the call with the employee, can be read as “I’ll be over there to blow that f— school up.” Listening to the threat, the employee cut the call immediately. Five minutes later, Brandie again dialled up the school and expressed that she was upset about her daughter’s boyfriend not getting the prescribed lunch.

‘Burning the school down’: Woman threatened to ‘blow’ up high school because boyfriend of her daughter had his lunch taken away, police say https://t.co/xFicggqyL9 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 25, 2025

Speaking to the vice principal, the woman was told the same thing that the other employee on the call had previously said. Moreover, Brandie Covington was told that she could not address the situation in this case, since she wasn’t the legal guardian of the student whose lunch had been taken away. Still displeased with the resolution offered, the woman began to cuss and scream on the phone, and again made the same threat of burning down the school.

The mention of the incident on the case affidavit read as “Covington began to cuss and scream at him and stated several times that she would burn the school down, before she hung up the phone.” After this, the Vice Principal informed of the slightly dangerous situation with the woman, in connection with the threats that Brandie made on the call.

A few hours later, a team of investigators knocked on the door of the woman herself, where she acknowledged making the two phone calls to the school. Interestingly, she denied making any statement that would mean any kind of threat to the school.

Brandie claimed she was clearly pissed at the school when she made those two calls, because last week, she had raised the same issue and was promised that an employee would call back soon enough and resolve the case. But since nothing ever proceeded, she took matters into her own hands. She also relayed her concerns about the boy whose lunch had been denied by the school, just because he did not have sufficient money to fund it at the moment. Listening to her verdict, the investigators of the case later revealed that her statements were mostly consistent with what the cafeteria employee also tallied. Nonetheless, the woman was later booked in the Brevard County Jail.

The woman was later released from jail on Thursday, on a bond of $75,000 in total. Orlando-based CBS affiliate WKMG confirmed this news. Further update on the case is yet to be made available.