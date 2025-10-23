Hit-and-Run Suspect Claiming to Work for Donald Trump Calls Cops ‘Pigs’ and Hurls Racist Insults to Avoid Arrest

A Florida man was arrested and had an unsuccessful attempt at name-dropping. The man suspected of a hit-and-run crash was resisting arrest. The man blatantly opposed the authorities while claiming that he worked for Donald Trump.

Police received reports of a crash at Palm Beach Gardens on October 19, 2025. A probable cause affidavit states that the authorities arrested a man named David Michael Scarlott as a suspect on the same day.

Scarlott’s resisting did not stop there. The 34-year-old reportedly banged his head on the window, and he also refused to answer any questions that the officers asked him. According to the affidavit, the man declined to answer any questions while bragging about that he “worked for the President of the United States.”

The Florida resident then threatened to cause the officers physical harm and he tried to intimidate them. “Take these handcuffs off so I can wipe the floor with you,” Scarlott reportedly said. He also warned that if they did not release him, they would end up being “unemployed.”

The incident unfolded when the officers arrived at Scarlott’s residence located on Huckleberry Lane. Before that, the cops received a call reporting a hit-and-run case involving a car that belonged to the 34-year-old.

The officers instantly noticed the “odor of alcohol” on the man when they found him. His hands, legs, and knees had clear signs of fresh abrasions. When the authorities started interrogating him, the man suddenly turned aggressive.

He abused a cop and hurled the N-Word while asking him to “get off” his property, according to North Palm Beach Police Department. Scarlott was also smoking a cigarette at the time of the interaction. The official document details how the man used the same cigarette to threaten the officers.

He allegedly held the lit-up cigarette inches apart from an officer’s face. This made the cop put some space between him and Scarlott, who was getting increasingly aggressive. The 34-year-old then threatened to “beat [the officer] and [his] family” while resisting the arrest.

He called the officers “pigs” as he was being handcuffed. The man was taken into custody under the charges of resisting arrest without violence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Once he was put in a cell, Scarlott demanded that the officers call their supervisor. He then went on to spew more racial slurs at a sergeant and then tried to spit at them from inside the cell.

The man was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with multiple counts of resisting without violence, attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, and corruption by threat.