Woman Struggling to Survive in 3 Feet of Snow Called 911 — Family Lawsuit Details What Went Wrong

In a weather-related tragedy, an Alaska woman died of hypothermia, while a 911 dispatcher failed to send help for more than an hour. The deceased, Alecia Lindsay, was found crawling around with nearly 3 feet of snow on the ground when a resident spotted her on February 8, 2024.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Lindsay, an Alaska resident, was found outside a house in Anchorage, where the temperature was between 17 and 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Lindsay was found in a distressed condition, where she couldn’t even communicate properly. Soon after, a resident called 911 after Lindsay asked for help, according to court records.

According to the complaint, the dispatcher who received the call classified the situation as a Priority 3 disturbance rather than a medical emergency. Moreover, the dispatcher assured the caller that a team was on the way; however, no unit was dispatched.

Nearly two years later, Lindsay’s family filed a lawsuit in the superior court against the Municipality of Anchorage, its Emergency Communications Center, dispatchers, and the Anchorage Police Department. They have accused them of negligence and infliction of emotional distress.

Alaska woman froze to death after 911 operator didn’t bother to dispatch any help for an hour, lawsuit alleges. Horrific. 😞 https://t.co/rVMTCTA9r1 — Leanne (@LeanneSpurs) March 21, 2026

Their complaint further claims that the dispatcher failed to understand the case properly. He was unable to recognize the clear signs of hypothermia, as explained by the caller and her partner. They said Lindsay was “shaking extremely because of the cold,” and was deeply affected by the freezing conditions.

To this, the dispatcher replied, “As soon as we can.”

Unfortunately, instead of sending emergency medical services, the dispatcher requested a police response. The police logs show that the first [911] call was made at 6:34 a.m. And the Anchorage police officer was not dispatched until 7:30 a.m., nearly an hour later.

The officers finally arrived at 7:46 a.m. and took eight minutes to realise that Lindsay needed medical help. Paramedics came at 8:05, but couldn’t do much, and Lindsay stopped breathing at 8:12 a.m. She was taken to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m. Doctors stated that hypothermia due to exposure was the cause of her death.

The lawsuit mentions the multiple failures during the call to 911. It states that the dispatcher put the incident on hold 51 seconds after logging it, and no activity was recorded within the first 20 minutes.

Instead of focusing on Lindsay’s worsening conditions, the dispatcher reportedly asked if Lindsay carried any weapons and if the caller knew who she was.

Alaska woman froze to death after 911 operator didn’t bother to dispatch any help for an hour, lawsuit alleges. Horrific. 😞 https://t.co/rVMTCTA9r1 — Leanne (@LeanneSpurs) March 21, 2026

More than 30 minutes later, the dispatcher noted Lindsay’s condition and clothing. There was no recorded action for another 30 minutes.

The city has denied the allegations of the lawsuit. They state that the dispatcher did not owe an enforceable legal duty to Lindsay and that the municipality is not responsible for the harm caused.