Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk seems to be America’s favorite! Be it the tabloid headlines or the neighbour next door, no one seems to stop talking about him and his mastermind creations. It’s safe to say America is obsessed with Elon Musk. However, recent reports suggest that Musk can also make wrong moves, and he’s not always perfect, just like most of us!

Reports claim that an Alaska-based Army veteran, Mike Macans, recently faced an unexpected layoff. Thanks to Musk! In an interview with Alaska Public Radio, Macans shared that he was first informed of his termination from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Shortly after, he received another message saying the termination was a mistake—only to be fired again. A third termination letter soon followed.

As per the outlet Raw Star, Adding to his struggles, Macans has yet to receive the necessary documents to claim unemployment benefits and is uncertain about his health insurance status. Owing to Elon Musk’s latest noble deeds for America, this sudden step seems shocking. “I’ve never felt more betrayed in my entire life,” said Macans in the interview.

Meanwhile, things look even tougher for Mike Macans ahead of his unfortunate termination as his wife, Lara Macans, is battling with the deadly cancer illness. Naturally, that means that the couple would require more funds to continue the treatment than usual.

Moreover, Macans wife also expressed her frustration and said, “Just the disregard for the impact that this has on not only the employee but his whole family is astounding,” commented Lara Macans. Mike Macans also questioned the reason for his firing, as his final performance review praised him as “an exceptional asset” who always delivered high-quality work.

Macan also penned a lengthy LinkedIn post after the news of his layoff came through. He thanked all the people he worked with in the SBA department and said that he will be graduating with an MBA from Alaska Pacific University this April. Lastly, he noted that he was open to new job roles in community engagement, business development, and emergency management.

As per the outlet Forbes, Elon Musk is leading efforts to cut 10% of the U.S. federal workforce, including all 10,000 employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID); this move reflects his drastic job cuts at Twitter (now X) after his 2022 takeover. In addition, USAID employees have been placed on administrative leave, with uncertainty about their future.

Reportedly, Elon Musk’s X has faced a massive drop of 45% in 2023, causing its valuation to plummet to $9 billion (from Musk’s $44 billion purchase price). Despite financial struggles, X adapted by shifting focus to premium subscriptions and algorithm-driven feeds.

Furthermore, major advertisers, including Disney and Apple, pulled out in 2023 due to concerns that had been raised regarding content moderation and Musk’s controversial statements. The founder himself has not commented much on this matter, so we will have to wait for further developments.