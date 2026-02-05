Woman Stabs Mother 18 Times — Then Claims ‘She Did It to Herself’

Ashland Crank, a 24-year-old woman, has been accused of unleashing a brutal knife attack on her mother at her residence in Scottsdale. The knife assault left the mother with 18 stab wounds. The injuries included wounds to the back of her head and neck as well as her chest, Scottsdale police said.

The cops arrived at their residence after they received frantic calls from neighbours. One witness called 911. She told officers that she had heard Crank’s mother cry out, “My daughter is trying to kill me.”

One of the neighbours also mentioned that they saw Crank dragging her mother into the garage. She attempted to close the garage door. However, it failed because the mother’s body was obstructing the safety sensor.

@ScottsdalePD investigating stabbing with critical injuries 68th St. & McDowell area, authorities say female victim was transported to hospital after altercation with her adult daughter



According to Crime Online, the eyewitness also provided the officers with an eight-second video of Crank attempting to pull her mother inside the garage.

The neighbour further mentioned that Crank’s mother was covered in blood. She was seen walking out onto the sidewalk before eventually collapsing. Crank soon became aware that the neighbours had slowly started gathering outside their house.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman allegedly began attempting life-saving measures so that she would not be perceived as the offender.

The cops on arrival found the mother-daughter duo in the driveway of their home. The mother was lying on the ground. They then temporarily placed Crank in handcuffs. Officials rendered aid to the mother before the medics arrived.

They then did a “protective sweep” of the property. Investigators found blood in several locations inside the house. They also found multiple knives “in plain view.” In fact, one of the knives was snapped near the blade/handle. The blade also had hair on it.

On being questioned by the police, Crank said that it was her mother who had stabbed herself with a knife. However, there were discrepancies in her two accounts. At first, the woman said she was showering on the third floor when she heard her mother screaming.

Later, Crank claimed that she had actually finished showering when she heard her mom downstairs muttering. During the protective sweep, the officers had also observed a small amount of standing water within the shower door track. They concluded that the amount of water present was not consistent with the shower having been recently used.

'My daughter stabbed me': 24-year-old carves up mom in condo with nearly 20 stab wounds, then tries claiming the mom did it to herself, cops say



Crank’s mother, while recovering at the hospital, told investigators that her daughter suffers from mental health issues and alcoholism.

She added that on the fateful day, she wanted to take Crank to CBI, a mental health facility. Her purpose was to complete paperwork for her other daughter. The mother further revealed that she also wanted to get Crank checked for alcohol and mental health treatment.

The mom recounted telling her daughter to get dressed after she saw Crank n—- and wrapped in a blanket sitting on the patio. The mother then went to the backyard when Crank allegedly approached her and began stabbing her from behind.

Crank has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and disorderly conduct with a weapon. She was being held this week on a $3000,000 cash bond.