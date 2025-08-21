Woman Fled the Country After Allegedly Killing Her 6-Year-Old Disabled Son – FBI Finally Nabs Her After Years of Search

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, has finally been brought to justice after being on the run for years. She was one of the people on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. On Wednesday, FBI director Kash Patel announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.”

Cindy’s six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, disappeared without a trace in the fall of 2022 from the Fort Worth suburb of Everman. The disabled boy was last seen alive in October of that year and was presumed dead shortly after he went missing. Since the case began, the mother had been on the run. According to reports, she most probably fled to India, as her family also departed the United States back in March 2023.

Since November 2022, Singh’s family had been on the radar, after various witnesses gave different stories to law enforcement regarding Noel’s whereabouts. However, charges were only filed months later, and shortly after the whole family left the United States.

According to the authorities, Cindy boarded an international flight with a layover in Turkey and India as the final destination. This was just two days before an Amber Alert was issued about her six-year-old son’s disappearance. As per reports, her now husband, Arshdeep Singh, also joined her on that flight, alongside her six other children.

Upon her arrest, the FBI director confirmed that Singh “has not been back to the United States since fleeing to India. However, the details about where she was arrested remain unknown. Noel’s body has not yet been found. Initially, theories such as human trafficking emerged following his disappearance. However, those theories were quickly discarded with new conviction, suspecting that he was killed by his own mother.

BREAKING: @FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh. Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age. In March… pic.twitter.com/0GWaNxRaMA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 20, 2025

When the law enforcement first got involved in the case, Noel was already missing. However, Singh claimed that he has been living with his biological father in Mexico since November 2022. With authorities learning that his father had already been deported without even having the chance to meet the boy, all signs pointed to homicide.

“Singh was charged in October 2023 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, and in November [2023], authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution,” Kash Patel tweeted on Wednesday. He added, “Noel deserves justice. His story deserves resolution.”

Just a month ago, Singh was added to the FBI‘s “10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list. She is now the 537th person to earn a place on the list. Her apprehension also marks the fourth arrest from the list in the past seven months, as stated by Patel.