Woman Claiming to Be Donald Trump’s Real Wife Sneaks Into Mar-a-Lago – Then Gets a Treatment She Wasn’t Expecting

Mar-a-Lago may be known as Trump’s “Winter White House,” but it keeps attracting strange trespassers. The latest? A 49-year-old woman who showed up this week, claiming she’s Donald Trump‘s real wife!

Palm Beach police arrested Christy Renee Kimbrell after she tried to deliver a letter to Trump at the resort. There was just one problem: Trump wasn’t even in Florida. He was overseas with Melania, his actual wife, attending a royal banquet at Windsor Castle with King Charles and the Princess of Wales. Kimbrell insisted she was the real Mrs. Trump. Authorities confirmed she is not.

But the welcome back home wasn’t exactly fit for a First Lady. While Kimbrell might have imagined grand dinners, she spent that night behind bars in Palm Beach County Jail. Officers slapped her with a trespassing charge and set bail at ten grand, according to The Sun.

When cops questioned her, Kimbrell stuck to her story. She swore her legal name was “Christy Renee Trump,” claiming she’d changed it after marrying the president. According to the police report, she told them Trump himself asked her to “come back home” that day.

That was her mission — just trying to get back to a place she believed was hers.

The trouble? Police and Secret Service agents recognized this pattern. It wasn’t Tara Kimbrell’s first attempt to breach the gates. Back in May, she’d repeatedly called both local police and Mar-a-Lago security, asking how to get inside. Days later, she showed up at the nearby Bath and Tennis Club, again insisting she was Melania Trump.

Despite being given a written warning by officials, she continued. The woman who referred to herself as the “First Lady” kept coming back. Security already knew precisely who they were dealing with when she showed up on September 16th with that strange letter.

If all this feels like something out of a movie, it’s because Mar-a-Lago has had a number of bizarre and potentially dangerous moments. In 2020, Hannah Roemhild, an opera singer, drove her SUV past security personnel. Deputies and a Secret Service agent shot at her car. Later, investigators said she was having a mental health crisis. A judge found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Donald Trump’s Florida club has seen multiple trespassing cases over the years, each one weirder than the one before. People show up claiming to be long-lost relatives. Others crash through gates like they’re in a Hollywood chase scene.

For security teams, it’s a constant headache. For the rest of us, it’s become tabloid gold!

Kimbrell remains held at Palm Beach County Jail, with a public defender assigned to her case. She’s charged with misdemeanor trespassing, which is not the most serious offense legally, but it raises fresh questions about security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is overseas with his wife, Melania, the one he married in 2005!

The contrast couldn’t be sharper, honestly. As the First couple of the US dined with British royalty, police in Florida were arresting a woman who claimed to be Trump’s spouse while trying to hand-deliver a letter to him at his private club.

