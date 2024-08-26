Woman Awestruck After Finding Out The 'Friendly Lady' at The Beach Was This Famous Singing Sensation

Imagine singing your lungs out on a beach outing with your friends and meeting the same artist whose lyrics you have been screaming out loud. Well, the chances are bleak however, Daisy Victoria a popular TikTok user who goes by the username @daisyvictoriax was the lucky fan-girl to experience it. Victoria shared a wholesome experience from the beach not many get to witness.

Captioning her video, "When you think there's just a friendly lady at the beach club but it's actually Shania Twain singing with you," showed Victoria enjoying her beach outing with none other than Shania Twain! Victoria normally sings and shakes to the tunes of Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much, without recognizing that it is none other than the You've Got a Way hitmaker singing alongside her. As they sing the lines, "Oh, oh, so you think you're something special...oh, oh, you think you're something else," in the 1 minute, and 48 seconds long TikTok video she is taken aback when she recognizes Twain.

Image Source: TikTok | @daisyvictoriax

Victoria inquires in the video if she is the pop icon Twain herself. The Canadian songstress appeared calm and friendly to her fans as she affirmed her identity. Victoria couldn't believe herself, and she said in shock, "No, you're not." Of course, meeting your favorite celebrity on the beach isn't something you expect to happen to you.

As the music artist confirmed, the fan-girl introduced the global star to everyone around her while not many seemed to care, it is apparent in the video how the moment was the highlight of the day for her. As they danced, a friend of the TikTok user can be heard saying, "She is going viral on TikTok." Garnering 111.7k views and counting, on the short video social media application, the video indeed became trending on the app. Users on TikTok were baffled by the love they received from the star and showered their love. User @nikitashannonj commented, "I'd literally be starstruck. Those friends couldn't care less! How couldn't you get up and join in? It's Shania Twain!"

Another user @rachelbayliss7 wrote, "Still can’t get over this. Shania, the legend, I'd be actually screaming." @tombrewerxox chimed in, "I'd be freaking out! How the hell is everyone so calm? It's Shania Twain!" @jakejamie exclaimed in the comment section, "The lad's commentary in the background, 'This should go viral on TikTok innit.' Never mind the fact that you're in the presence of a living legend!" While @aishysuk shared his surprise writing, "Oh my God, not Shania Twain coming up to sing to you! Iconic!" @cerlowensxx stated, "This is amazing! Your face when you realized," sharing their excitement.

In another heartwarming moment, recently Twain reunited with a fan after forty years. According to The U.S. Sun, during her performance at Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John's, Newfoundland, the country singer met Gloria onstage recalling the last time they met. She said, "This is ridiculous! I still have a Polaroid of us together."