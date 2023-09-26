Jennifer Lawrence once confessed that she has been 'healthily obsessed with The Kardashians for over a decade.' But she also explained that her friendship with Kim Kardashian was mostly 'one-sided' while adding, “I don’t know that she’d call me a friend." All of that changed in 2017 when the Red Sparrow actress had an epic fan moment while interviewing her favorite Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Was 'Hit With Fear' After Winning an Oscar: 'They’re Going To Get Sick of Me'

"Oh, my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,” Lawrence had revealed excitedly while also adding, “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris Jenner’s house and had dinner with the whole family.” As per US Magazine, Lawrence also gushed about the close-knit family, saying, “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” Lawrence shared. “They’re nice people, they’re very close. They have a loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”

As reported by the Washington Post, most of the hilarious conversation on the show revolved around the SKIMS founder's relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West. At a point during the interview, the Mother actress had asked, "So, do you and Kanye, like, fart in front of each other?" To this, Kim answered, “I don’t fart, what are you talking about?” Lawrence later quipped, "Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you?" Kim also laughed and said, “Oh, I thought this was gonna be fun."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

Lawrence also made a shocking revelation about dinner that evening and being dead drunk with Kris Jenner. “I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kim said about the Hunger Games actress' trip to momager's mansion for dinner and drinks. “I was way more drunk than your mom. You take it easy on your mother,” said the Oscar winner. During the dinner trip, Lawrence had reportedly asked for medicine for gas relief, which is why she questioned Kim about farting.

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Mercilessly Trolled for Saying She Was 'The Earliest Female Action Hero'

Kim and her then-husband, Kanye West, were also present during the family time. The KKW Beauty founder also confessed on the show that if she was stranded on a desert island with her family, "she’d kill Khloe last … or maybe first because I feel like she might kill me.” Lawrence noted, “Well then Khloe would actually be the one you’d have to kill first."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pierre Suu

Also Read: Here’s Why Jennifer Lawrence Took up a ‘Nanny Job’ Caring for a ‘9-Month-Old’ Baby

Lawrence then asked about the weirdest thing West does. “He falls asleep anywhere. He’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before and we’ll be at a restaurant and he’ll be, like, snoring at the table,” Kim had answered. Discussing her then relationship with her ex-husband, the KUWTK star said, “We are super normal,” while also adding that they loved watching Family Feud every night before bed. “Oh my god, that’s, like, overly normal,” the Joy actress had exclaimed, “I watch you guys to fall asleep.”

Lastly, Lawrence probed on whether Kim had been in touch with the disgraced football star, O.J. Simpson, who had been a longtime friend of her late father, “I haven’t,” Kim had said, also adding that she hadn’t 'talked to him in years.' “I think I saw him at a club, like, in Miami…maybe eight, nine years ago,” she said. When Lawrence inquired, “Did you ask him if he did it?” Kim added, “No, I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children. I feel like my mom and Caitlyn Jenner both say a lot about it and are really vocal and I just feel like, you know, his kids, it must be really hard so I just try to stay away from it.”

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Once Got a Wrong Tattoo Inked On Her Hand: 'I should've Googled it'

Jennifer Lawrence’s Unconventional Beginnings: From Book of Jonah to Oscar Stardom