Woman Allegedly ‘Kicked Off’ a Flight for Wearing Donald Trump Mask—Video Sparks Debate Online

A woman was allegedly “kicked off a plane” for wearing a mask that featured a picture of Donald Trump. The anonymous individual expressed her frustration over the matter. In a video shared online, she said that it was unfair that she was asked to remove the mask, as she felt she had every right to choose what she wore. The incident was shared through a video on TikTok, where she said, “Kicked off Alaska Airlines flight for wearing a Trump mask. They told me to change it, and I did, and then they came back and said they still wanted me off the plane.”

The video further unveils the woman getting embroiled in a dispute with a cabin crew member who reportedly asked her to remove the Donald Trump mask, citing that people “don’t feel comfortable” with her wearing it on the aircraft.

In the next part of the clip, the woman is seen being asked to leave the aircraft. She deemed the whole situation “ridiculous,” as she asked the cabin crew to give her a clarification for kicking her off.

Although the video was shared recently on TikTok, the timeline of the incident is unclear, given that most passengers were seen wearing face masks on the plane. During the pandemic, every airline announced safety guidelines that travelers were required to follow. However, it is to be noted, although those restrictions have since been lifted, many people still choose to wear masks while travelling.

The video has since sparked some debate and discussions online with one individual commenting, “Not a Trump fan at all, but that’s not ok. He’s the leader of our country which, last time I checked, still included Alaska.”

Makes no sense to be upset about someone following the rules by wearing the stupid mask, but supporting the president of the country we live in and somehow you’re uncomfortable with her being onboard, so what is the real issue of them not feeling comfortable?? Power trip! — Shannon Aspell (@RealShanAspell) June 23, 2025

Others criticized her for wearing political stuff on the aircraft. One online user wrote, “Nope, airlines are private, not Government. It’s not a free speech issue. The pilot is the absolute and ultimate authority on an aircraft.”

Another added, “No political stuff should be worn on flights, regardless of which side. Just trouble waiting to start.” There were more people who applauded the cabin crew for taking quick action and preventing further disputes.

“Good job. I would have kicked you off too,” said one person. “Good job flight attendant,” another chimed in. A third echoed, “Great job to the airline.” With people taking different sides, the video has sure left people divided online.

It is to be noted that although most American airlines don’t enforce strict dress codes for passengers, they have the right to ask you to remove or adjust your clothing if they find it offensive or inappropriate.

Is this current? Hardly anyone wears masks flying this days. — AZJim (@AZJim77) June 23, 2025

The Alaska Airlines website states, “We respect the privacy and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We do not tolerate inappropriate verbal, digital or physical conduct of any kind, including harassment, sexual harassment, invasive photography/videography, assault, sexual assault or wearing or display of offensive, threatening or intimidating statements or symbols.”

It continues, “We expect guests to comply with Alaska’s rules and policies, as well as federal regulations and security directives. All crewmember instructions must be followed.”

“We encourage guests to report unwelcome behavior to an employee immediately. If a guest feels uncomfortable reporting about these issues to an employee, they may report anonymously to the Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air Ethics and Compliance hotline.”