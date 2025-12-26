Woman Accused of Killing 7-Year-Old Daughter Shifts Blame to Ex-Cop Boyfriend — Then Says, “I Had To Do It”

A crime of the most horrific nature was recorded in California when a 7-year-old child was killed, and her sister was left with severe injuries.

A woman and her boyfriend, suspected of being involved in the murder, blamed one another for the death of the child. The victim sustained injuries, firmly connecting the case to a history of abuse and torture.

26-year-old Jessica Savangsy and her boyfriend, Retuquel Dupree, gave completely different accounts of the child’s death, raising more suspicion and adding to a lack of clarity surrounding the ongoing investigation.

Officers at Roseville police station responded to a call at 7:37 am, which reported an unresponsive 7-year-old girl. Officials attempted to resuscitate her, but the child was declared dead when sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Considering evident child endangerment, the cops did a second round of sweeping inside the house when they found a severely injured 5-year-old girl in a bedroom.

She, too, was immediately sent to the local hospital for treatment. Two more kids were found sleeping inside the house, but they were unharmed.

The preliminary statement issued by the police mentioned “Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and located an additional 5-year-old girl in a bedroom who also had injuries. She was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two more kids were asleep inside the house and were not injured. Sadly, the 7-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Roseville police say Jessica Savangsy and Retuquel Dupree were booked into the South Placer County Jail for charges including murder, conspiracy, and felony child abuse.

Coming to the suspected party over the death of the minor, both Jessica and Retuquel have been arrested and charged with murder and child abuse. As per an ABC 10 report, the couple had been dating for a long time but had lately decided to live separately.

In a twisty turn of events, both parties appeared for separate jailhouse interviews. The mother, Jessica, mentioned waking up in the morning to find her daughter stiff and cold, indicating that she had been dead for hours. The moment she realized that her daughter was no more, she broke down and sobbed.

In her words, “I woke up around seven, and she was just stiff and cold. I started crying, and I just grabbed her. I was just like, I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.” Moving on, she directly blamed her boyfriend, Dupree, for murdering her daughter. Further, she alleged that he had frequently abused her kids.

The California-based woman claimed that her boyfriend abused her along with her kids and even made her torture them, leading to the death of her 7-year-old daughter.

She claimed, “He punched her, he punched them both in the chest and had them stand in the corner. And then I had to do it as well, so technically I did, but I didn’t want to, and if I tried to stand up and say no, like this is going too far, he would beat me.”

The woman added, “I didn’t expect it to lead to my daughter dying. I promise, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen. My youngest is in the hospital, super injured.”

Both suspects Jessica Savangsy and Retuquel Dupree speak out from jail in Roseville child death case

Shockingly, Retuquel Dupree totally denied all accusations of ever having abused the children. He claimed not to be home on the fateful day in the first place, when Jessica’s daughter was found dead.

He added, “I never abused those kids. I will never hurt kids. I would never hurt a kid.” Talking about the discovery of the death of the child, the ex-cop mentioned that he had returned late at night and hit the bed right after.

It was the next day when her girlfriend woke him up, and that was when he noticed the grave injuries sustained by the 7-year-old girl.

Alleging how none of the kids ever called her mom and called her by the name, Dupree said, “They didn’t even call her ‘my mom,’ they would call her Jessica, and then they would, um, tell me… I want Jessica to leave. I want to stay with you.”

In counter response, the mother of four alleged that she wants justice for her daughter’s death, even if it means both of them are held responsible and sentenced to punishment. At the moment, the couple is facing one count of murder and two counts of torture in terms of charges.

They are also facing charges of an alleged intent to cause extreme pain and suffering for sadistic purposes. Interestingly, both of them denied bail during their court appearance.