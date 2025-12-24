She Allegedly Killed Her Two Children and Fled to the U.K. — Two Years Later, She’s Extradited and Faces Murder Charges

Kimberlee Singler, a Colorado mother who was accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third, finally returned to the U.S. after she was arrested in the UK two years earlier. In December 2023, Singler killed her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son while her 11-year-old daughter was left heavily injured.

Singler had been fighting a vicious custody battle with her ex-husband, who had been granted more parenting time with the kids than her. His sister was supposed to pick up the children for the holidays, but Singler refused to release them. On December 18, 2023, authorities say she committed the harrowing murders.

Just after midnight on December 19, 2023, Singler had called the cops and claimed that someone had broken into their Colorado Springs apartment. When the police arrived, they found that two children were already dead, while the third child was heavily injured.

Singler then attempted to frame her ex-husband for the crimes she is accused of committing and said that he “had previously dreamt about killing his family” and was “always trying to ‘frame her’ and ‘get her arrested’ and to have the kids taken away from her.” This was revealed by Judge John Zani at Westminster Magistrates’ Court during his January ruling, where he rejected the challenge to her extradition to face murder charges, as reported by the New York Post.

Within days of the murder, authorities issued an arrest warrant, but Singler had fled the country by then. She was arrested in London on December 30, 2023, but her extradition from the U.K. was repeatedly delayed for various reasons. In her defense, she tried to argue that her extradition would very likely end up in a life-without-parole sentence since that was specified by Colorado law for certain murder convictions.

However, an eleventh-hour appeal was rejected in November, leading to her getting back to the US. Colorado District Attorney Michael Allen announced the news of her return on Tuesday, adding, “It’s a momentous day today.” Allen further mentioned that Singler’s return “marks the first step in the criminal justice process.”

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also spoke on the case, saying, “You can run… but we will find you, and we will bring you back, and that’s what we did in this case”. The Chief further added, “Singler is accused of committing an unthinkable act. I know that these acts have deeply impacted our community, and our hearts remain with the now 13-year-old daughter.”

As reported by KRDO, the district attorney’s office has listed the charges that Singler faces, which include two counts of first-degree murder (after deliberation with intent), criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of first-degree murder (child victim under 12 years old), and first-degree assault.

Singler’s first court appearance will be scheduled in the upcoming days, as confirmed by the district attorney’s office.