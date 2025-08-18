Woman, 29, Thought Her Nausea Was Morning Sickness – But A Life-Altering Diagnosis Changed Everything

Sophia Yasin, a 29-year-old woman from Middlesbrough, England, thought her extreme nausea was just a part of her pregnancy journey. However, a simple diagnosis changed her life completely. According to SWNS, Yasin became pregnant in June 2024. She was excited to embark on a brand new future ahead, and her husband had just purchased their new home at that time.

When Yasin started showing a lot of unpleasant symptoms, she thought it was her morning sickness. Even people close to her reassured her that it was very “normal” for what she was experiencing as a pregnant woman. “I was [vomiting] all day, every few hours. I was getting night sweats and itchiness through the night. I was very uncomfortable,” she said.

“Everyone told me it was very normal in the first trimester and should ease up,” she told the outlet. However, things took a dark turn during her second trimester, when she just collapsed one day. When Sophia was taken to the hospital, the doctors initially suspected that she had pneumonia. The biopsy result revealed otherwise. The woman was then diagnosed with pre-mediastinal large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, after a tumor was discovered over her heart.

The doctors recommended that she immediately begin chemotherapy as the tumor was growing fast. “I remember saying, ‘What does this mean for the baby? I remember being numb,” Yasin recounted. The medical professionals warned her that the treatment could lead to the death of her unborn child. With a massive risk on hand, Sophia and her husband ultimately chose to terminate the pregnancy.

Speaking with SWNS, she shared, “Because I was pregnant, I was prioritized [within the health care system]. In a way, because I was pregnant, they found the cancer in time.” She was devastated and still grieving the loss of her child. However, she also noted that the decision might have actually saved her life.

🚨 New FIGO guidelines: Cancer in pregnancy As cancer diagnoses during pregnancy increase, FIGO has released essential best practices to guide care teams – addressing delays in diagnosis, treatment timing and maternal-foetal safety. 📄 Published in @IJGOLive, this landmark… pic.twitter.com/epHjod8pVd — FIGO HQ (@FIGOHQ) August 3, 2025

In January 2025, after six rounds of chemotherapy, the woman finally went into remission. “Last summer, my world changed forever,” Sophia wrote on her GoFundMe page. She noted that within a span of just a few months, she lost her hair, her baby, and her life. Sophia, who is still recovering from the mental and physical impact of it all, wants to try for a baby again. However, doctors have strictly advised her to wait for at least two years to make sure her cancer doesn’t return within that window.

“In the midst of what should have been one of the happiest times of my life, I faced the unimaginable: fighting for my life while having to say goodbye to my baby girl, Kainaat Pearl,” Yasin wrote on her fundraising page.