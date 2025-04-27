Always Waking Up Tired? Here Are 10 Warning Signs Your Heart Might Be Failing!

The concept of old age disease does not exist anymore. Everyone is susceptible now. Diabetes, heart issues, and hypertension are all common among young people. Much of that comes down to stress and the quality of food we eat. Yet, you can never let your guard down.

One must never ignore or write off warning signals as minor health problems. Among several of these issues, heart disease is still the world’s number one cause of death. Your heart tells you when there is a problem. Early symptom detection can save lives. Here are a few signs that tell you that something is possibly wrong with your heart:

1. Chest Discomfort

Discomfort in the chest is one of the most obvious symptoms. This discomfort can be in the form of pain, tightness, or pressure. You can experience this during activities that are stressful, like workouts.

However, there have been reports that early signs are experienced at the time of sleeping. Not all chest pain is caused by heart issues. Yet any severe or ongoing discomfort needs to be treated carefully.

2. Breathlessness

Breathing difficulties are directly connected to heart issues. If one has difficulty breathing while lying down or while performing basic daily duties, something might be wrong.

One can experience heavy breathing during running or workouts, too. But if it does not subside after resting, your heart might be telling you something. Or in other cases, there might be something else that needs medical intervention.

These breathing issues indicate cardiac problems. Please get tested soon. Do not self-diagnose, either.

3. Unusual Fatigue

Certain people may feel a tight, squeezing pain in their chest after a brief walk or stressful day? That could be angina pectoris—a warning sign you cannot afford to ignore. Let’s me show you what you need to know about this common yet crucial condition. A thread pic.twitter.com/kSED11yyir — Pharm. Greatman (@OGreat6) June 26, 2024

One sign that is often not taken seriously is exhaustion. If you are feeling overly exhausted after little to no effort, your heart might need help. Fatigue or tiredness usually results from the heart not pumping blood properly. It reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches the muscles and tissues.

4. Inflammation of the Lower Body

Sometimes, your lower body could swell. It is called Edema. There could be many reasons for that. One probable cause linked with the heart is its capacity to pump blood. If the heart is not able to pump enough blood, one can observe swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet. The body may collect fluid as a result of this.

5. Irregular Heartbeat

A list of ECG findings that suggest arrhythmic syncope, a temporary loss of consciousness due to an irregular heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/jaVORBVrAy — Dr sthanu subramanian (@drsthanus) April 17, 2025

Skipped heartbeats may feel harmless, but frequent episodes can be dangerous in real life. If this happens more often or happens regularly, please visit your doctor. These are the signs of cardiac arrhythmia. Certain arrhythmias raise the risk of cardiac failure or stroke.

6. Lightheadedness or Dizziness

There might have been instances where you get up suddenly and feel lightheaded. This dizziness could be due to iron deficiency. Another reason for frequent dizziness is when the heart isn’t doing its job. In extreme circumstances, this can be a precursor to a heart attack.

7. Pain Outside the Chest

Differential diagnosis of chest pain according to location of discomfort pic.twitter.com/wkTfAS0xZX — ❗NTE®️N🅰️L Ⓜ️edℹ©️ℹne (@pgMedicine) July 15, 2022

There are other indicators of heart problems, too. Any discomfort in the neck and jaw, or upper body, could indicate heart problems. These symptoms develop suddenly or can be accompanied by other symptoms like nausea or perspiration. In any case, it’s better to consult a doctor.

8. Wheezing

It is a persistent cough that doesn’t go away/. If it produces pink or white mucus, it could be a sign of heart failure-related lung fluid.

9. Lack of Appetite or Nausea

Indigestion, vomiting, stomach pain, or appetite loss are a few of the common warning signs of heart disease. These symptoms are most common in women. However, these are usually neglected. If you are a woman, please pay more attention to them.

What’s so insane about this, specifically with heart issues and heart attacks, signs and symptoms present differently in women. Women have more nausea vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, cold sweats, chest tightness https://t.co/cfJmcau3Jb — her 😇 (@sportsnsass) May 2, 2024

10. Cold Sweats

Sweating suddenly, especially when resting, could be a warning sign for your heart. This could mean you are having a stroke.

It’s crucial to pay attention to these signs. Early detection of heart problems may be essential for successful treatment and a longer, healthier lifespan.