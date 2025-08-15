Woke Conde Nast Writer Exposed for Vile Anti-White Rants

Doreen St. Felix, a celebrated New Yorker staff writer and a former contributor to Vogue and Time, has ignited a scandal after a cache of her old tweets resurfaced, exposing a string of hateful, anti-white commentary.

Late social media users, including conservative journalist Chris Rufo, blew the lid off the controversy by dredging up tweets dating back to 2014, showing shocking declarations such as “whiteness fills me with a lot of hate,” “whiteness must be abolished,” and “I hate white men.” In one tweet, she went further, urging them to “leave the earth to the browns and the women” while deriding ‘explicit’ Oedipal complexes.”

I think it may not be about the jeans… https://t.co/aHjepNLYwc pic.twitter.com/ky3Xg9KGAs — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) August 14, 2025

In other incendiary posts, St. Felix claimed that white people’s supposed “lack of hygiene” spawned diseases like the bubonic plague, lice, and syphilis, all while dismissing their contributions to environmental stewardship. One writer even spotlighted her claims that the Holocaust was more painful for Black people than for Jews, invoking a deeply tone-deaf reference to genocide.

The tweets resurfaced shortly after St. Felix published a piece in The New Yorker critiquing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign, calling fans who elevated the actress “a kind of Aryan princess.” That column spurred user backlash, but the outrage escalated when her past posts emerged, prompting her to delete her X account entirely. Users flooded The New Yorker’s platform with screenshots, with one observer quipping, “She doesn’t seem very neutral…”

St. Felix, 33, is no stranger to acclaim, as Forbes named her a 30 Under 30 honoree and she has won a National Magazine Award for commentary. Her career spans from editing Lenny Letter to delivering high-profile cultural criticism in The New Yorker.

Doreen St. Felix, the New Yorker writer who says that white people “fill [her] with a lot of hate” and believes that whites are genetically predisposed to causing plagues, has deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/1YelVshckE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 15, 2025

Yet despite her reputable resume, critics have been scathing, with some publications deriding her as the staffer who denounced Sydney Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” amid revelations of her social media tirades. In contrast, others mocked her for what they deemed racist and supremacist viewpoints, suggesting her beliefs have not changed since being hired.

Since the uproar, both The New Yorker and its parent company, Condé Nast, have declined to comment, and St. Felix herself has remained silent. Her abrupt deletion of her X account and refusal to address the storm have only intensified speculation about her future with the magazine. Observers are questioning what this says about editorial oversight, whether her past rhetoric will affect her future assignments, and if it could cost her her place at one of modern journalism’s most influential institutions.

The Diddy verdict demonstrated the distance between the law and lived experience, Doreen St. Félix writes. https://t.co/k644UrvWgO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 4, 2025

A once-respected voice in cultural criticism now finds herself embroiled in a scandal of her own making, and a hateful online history collides with a surging career as an influential writer. Doreen St. Felix’s past has become a public spectacle, and millions of readers are left to wonder if The New Yorker will stand by a contributor accused of racism. In today’s digital age, past posts are never truly gone, and sometimes, they are all it takes to implode a carefully built reputation.

St. Felix will most likely issue an apology, and as for her employer, it is yet to be seen what they will do next.