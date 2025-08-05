Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and former DOGE head, recently reposted a tweet suggesting that women are “built to be traded to another tribe (or captured).” The Tesla CEO has been in the news for his online feuds and upfront opinions, especially with President Donald Trump (which we shall discuss in detail later in the article).

In the tweet, he said, “women are built to be traded to another tribe (or captured), “suggesting they conform to new cultures for protection due to their perceived physical weakness.

The post that Elon Musk re-shared made controversial claims, suggesting that women raised in what it called “anti-white culture” often adopt and promote those same views as a means of self-preservation. However, it went on to warn that eventually, these women would be “reminded they are white,” and that it would be preferable for that reminder to come from white men — implying that any alternative would be far worse.

As per The Irish Star, netizens did not like Elon’s views, and several said this was not an isolated incident. Just days earlier, Musk had responded to a contributor from Turning Point USA who asked, “Why do liberal white women hate white people so much?” Musk’s reply — “They’ve been programmed to do so by their teachers and the media”

Insightful. Women are built to be traded to another tribe (or captured) and slide seamlessly into their new culture. That keeps them safe,even though they are physically weak. 20 years after they are captured, they are the matriarchs who enforce that culture. That is why women… https://t.co/3HHvxOd4rq — Dr. Insensitive Jerk (@DrInsensitive) July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also shared additional posts with similar sentiments that disappointed his fans on X. Many claimed he was being sexist and had extremist views. The idea that white women must be protected—or corrected—by white men echoes far‑right messaging that promotes racial and gender dominance. He once also made a gesture resembling a Nazi salute at a political event.

Even though the father of 14 children has a handful of supporters who believe that he is standing up for free speech and challenging mainstream beliefs, his haters claim that his reported free speech views highlight negative views that might influence his huge followers in the wrong manner.

Neither Elon Musk nor his company, Tesla, has commented publicly on these online tweets. Still, Musk’s rising negative demeanor, erratic dark tweets on serious political issues after stepping down as an essential ally, followed by the sudden announcement of launching his political party called “the America Party,” has sparked widespread concerns about his recent state of mind.

Trump seems extremely disappointed with Elon Musk after criticizing the Republican-led spending bill, “The Big Beautiful Bill,” passed on July 5th, 2025. Trump has warned Elon Musk that there will be “serious consequences” if the billionaire funds Democratic candidates who oppose the Republican budget bill.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News. When asked what those consequences would be, Trump declined to provide details. He added, “Very serious consequences.”

Despite Musk being a significant financial backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign, reportedly contributing over $250 million, he has reportedly chosen not to mend their now-strained relationship. When asked if he wanted to reconcile, Trump said, “No.” He also confirmed their relationship is likely over, saying, “I would assume so, yeah.” (via NBC News).

Moreover, the 79-year-old president also claimed that even though Musk’s opinions on the tax-saving “big beautiful bill” were disappointing, the media speculation helped the bill gain much attention and support. In addition, Trump claimed the Republican Party is more unified than ever after the unexpected feud with his former ally.

So then, is the universe favoring Donald Trump? It looks like Elon Musk’s loss became the other one’s win.