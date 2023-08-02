Harry Styles Breaks Records with His 'Love on Tour', Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity

Harry Styles Breaks Records with His Love on Tour Raising Over $6.5 Million for Charity

After receiving unprecedented levels of support from his millions of fans during his sold-out Love on Tour, Harry Styles is giving back in a major way. According to Sony Music, the 29-year-old 'Daylight' singer has contributed millions to various charitable causes throughout the globe. As per Billboard, the music star's crew said after his successful two-year tour that over $6.5 million was donated to several organizations across the world working in areas such as reproductive health, environmental protection, and gun control.

Also Read: Harry Styles Soaked up the Sun on a Boat Ride in Bolsena, Italy With Best Friend James Corden and Others

Harry Styles’ #LoveOnTour raises more than $6.5 million for charities that benefit reproductive health, environmentalism, gun safety and more causes. https://t.co/U25ZvJroGh — billboard (@billboard) August 1, 2023

Several organizations benefited from Love On Tour's fundraising efforts, including ( but not limited to) Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Rebuild Foundation, REVERB, Black Voters Matter Fund - Capacity Building Institute, The Afiya Center, International Rescue Committee, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, CARE, Every Town for Gun Safety, and many more. With almost $590 million in earnings as of a few weeks ago, the tour jumped to the number four spot on the Billboard Boxscore's all-time list of highest-grossing tours.

In addition to being the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time, Styles' performance series, which began in September 2021 and lasted over two years and an astounding 173 concerts, made history for its length. As per Yahoo, over five million people from the United States, the United Kingdom, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia saw the performances. The tour included a two-day headlining slot at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in addition to 20 sold-out nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden, 18 sold-out nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and six sold-out nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ Topped Billboard Boxscore for the 1st Time, Grossing at $105M

In a post on his Instagram on July 24, Styles reflected on finishing the tour's last gig the night before in Reggio Emilia, Italy. He wrote, "Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

Alongside a snapshot of himself humbly accepting applause, he stated, "To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you, I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did."

Also Read: Here Is What Harry Styles Did Before He Became Famous as a Singer Adored by His Dedicated Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer hit many career highs on his Love on Tour. He won album of the year for Harry's House at the 2023 Grammys, held in February. Styles stated after accepting the prize in front of a crowd cheered on by presenter Trevor Noah, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often, This is so, so nice, thank you."

In addition to his Instagram Story, Styles also uploaded a video to his feed, which included concert footage and behind-the-scenes footage from his tour. The former member of the One Direction team captioned the post, "To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever."

References:

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/harry-styles-love-on-tour-raises-millions-charity-1235381824/#!

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/harry-styles-record-breaking-love-130000838.html

More from Inquisitr

James Corden Cheers On Buddy Harry Styles at His Final 'Love on Tour' Show in Italy

Harry Styles’ Mother Anne Twist Has a Successful Career With a Net Worth of About $2 Million