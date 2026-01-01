Wisconsin Teenager Charged With Battery After Assaulting 81-Year-Old Man Over Slow Driving

A Wisconsin teenager has been accused of one count of battery after allegedly assaulting an 81-year-old man over slow driving.

Oliver McSorley was charged on December 27 following an October incident outside the Waukesha County Technical College campus in Pewaukee. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted and is scheduled to return to court in February.

Prosecutors said McSorley tailgated the driver, whose name was not publicly available as of publication. The driver later admitted that he responded to the tailgating by slowing down. McSorley passed the older man, who later caught up to McSorley at a traffic light and struck his bumper.

Both men then exited their vehicles and began arguing before the older man pushed McSorley. According to WISN, a local ABC affiliate, a 911 caller said McSorley was “aggressively punching” the older man, who retreated into the fetal position. The caller added that McSorley was “trying to punch the older man into the ground” and described his behavior as “relentless.”

The alleged victim reported that his ears and one eye were bleeding and that he had trouble moving his right shoulder. He also said he believed he suffered a concussion due to blurred vision.

Although McSorley drove away from the scene, he later turned himself in. His attorney said McSorley feared for his life after the older man allegedly threatened to shoot him. McSorley acknowledged that he never saw a gun, and it remained unclear whether police recovered a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, McSorley allegedly called his mother from jail and told her that he wished he had “beaten him to a pulp.”

“I should have beaten the [expletive] out of him,” McSorley allegedly said. “He is lucky he only has a concussion. I could have literally [beaten] him to an inch of his life.”

McSorley had not previously been charged with a serious crime. He received a traffic citation in March 2025 for driving over 100 mph on a freeway.

According to his LinkedIn page, McSorley began attending Waukesha County Technical College in 2023. It remained unclear whether he was still a student at the time of the incident, and it was also unknown whether the college had disciplined him following the charges.

