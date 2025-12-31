Dad Throws 8-Month-Old Baby Against a Wall After Losing Video Game, Then Tells Cops Bizarre Stories to Hide Crime

A 22-year-old Wisconsin dad got angry after losing in a basketball video game and ended up throwing his 8-month-old baby against a wall. However, this was not a one-time incident of child abuse and neglect. The baby had previously healed bone injuries.

That day, Jalin White was playing NBA2K – a basketball simulation video game. After losing the game, he got angry and took that out on the baby. White pleaded guilty to one count of child physical abuse and neglect, causing physical harm to the baby.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to 12 years in prison, along with 7 years on probation. Earlier, he was going to be sentenced to 14 years by the state, but Judge Anderson M. Gansner cut the sentence.

‘Heard the bang’: Dad threw 8-month-old baby boy against the wall because he was losing at NBA2K by 2 points in the 4th quarter https://t.co/Hj8FhzrCLL — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 30, 2025

The incident occurred on Nov. 5, 2024. The father was watching his baby while the mother went out to buy some marij—na. When she came back to their home, she noticed the baby, identified as JW, was not breathing, making unusual noises, and had a twitching arm. She picked up the baby and called 911 for help.

Meanwhile, the father was enquiring where she was taking the baby. According to Law & Crime, the baby was taken to the hospital and found to have six broken ribs, skull fractures, and collar bones that were still healing. During the treatment, he was intubated and given CPR for a long time. Due to the severe injuries, the doctors did not expect him to survive, but they were able to revive him.

White had different excuses for the baby’s injuries when he was being investigated. In one version of his stories, the baby fell to the carpeted floor from the air mattress. The detectives were not convinced and straight up asked him if the baby had hit the wall.

Milwaukee Man Charged with Child Abuse After Allegedly Throwing Baby Son Against Wall in Video Game Rage Because He Was Losing NBA2K. That baby is in hospital but is not expected to survive, he faces 60 years in Prison if convicted. pic.twitter.com/Nqdr3yj937 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 13, 2024

After a long interrogation, he admitted to throwing his baby against the wall over losing the video game. He was frustrated as he lost by 2 points in the fourth quarter. He admitted he was playing the game while holding the baby “to keep him chill,” but the baby kept moving around, becoming heavy in his arms. He threw him against the wall, and then he hit the bed. He said the baby was at least a foot above the bed, landing on the bed later.

White will be in jail for 9 years for the first count and an additional 3 years on the second count. After that, he has to do post-incarceration programs and treatment programs.