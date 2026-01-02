Wisconsin Man Accused of Throwing Infant While Awaiting Trial for Strangulation

A Wisconsin man who is already awaiting trial on alleged strangulation and disorderly conduct charges has been arrested again, this time for alleged child abuse.

Milwaukee police arrested Sergio Chavez-Morales, 38, after he allegedly threw a 5-month-old baby across an apartment building hallway. The incident occurred on December 22, when Milwaukee police officers responded to a separate weapons complaint.

Chavez-Morales told police that an unnamed 19-year-old woman had been chasing him with a knife. The woman told officers that she saw Chavez-Morales grab an infant and throw the child across the hallway; the child reportedly “cried out in pain” upon making contact.

The baby was taken to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital for treatment, and doctors did not immediately find any fractured bones. As of publication, it remained unclear whether the baby required an extended hospital stay, and the relationship between Chavez-Morales and the child has not been publicly disclosed.

Chavez-Morales was arrested and charged with child abuse and bail jumping. He posted a $3,000 cash bond on Wednesday and was scheduled to return to court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX6 in Milwaukee, “several other citizen witnesses” confirmed that Chavez-Morales threw the infant, though some said the 5-month-old was thrown to the ground.

A judge issued a CPAU no-contact order. It is not publicly known whether Chavez-Morales, the infant, and the 19-year-old woman all live in the same apartment complex.

Police previously arrested Chavez-Morales in November 2024 on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. In that situation, a judge issued a no-contact and no-firearms order. The trial for Chavez-Morales’ alleged strangulation and disorderly conduct charges was scheduled to begin January 5.

The Chavez-Morales case follows another recent Wisconsin incident involving alleged abuse of an infant. Jalin White, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of child physical abuse and neglect after throwing his 8-month-old baby against a wall while losing a video game in 2024. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge sentenced White to 12 years in prison, followed by seven years of probation.

In that case, doctors found that the infant suffered six broken ribs, skull fractures, and broken collarbones. Doctors initially feared the baby would not survive after being intubated and given CPR, but the child was ultimately revived.