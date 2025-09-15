Will Trump Get to Meet Prince Harry During His State Visit?

Donald Trump is once again heading to the UK on an Official state visit, but as well as touching both base and palm with King Charles III, will the US President get to meet Prince Harry in the flesh?

Trump has long been a big fan of all things royal, and he has nothing but fond memories of his state visit to meet Queen Elizabeth II during his first term.

Being asked to meet the UK’s ruling monarch once is an honour, but to be asked twice is a rare thing indeed

It’s no wonder when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited America earlier this year carrying a special gift from Buckingham Palace, Trump was a little overwhelmed.

The President gushed, “I was just notified by letter from King Charles that he’s extended, through the prime minister, a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom. And that’s a great honor because it’s never happened before,” said Trump as he waved the invitation at the press pack.

As a monarchist to his bones, Trump said ahead of the coronation of King Charles, “I think it’s a very important event, I think it’s a great thing. A lot of people talk about the monarchy, should you have it or should you not. I think it’s a fantastic thing. It holds your country together, largely.”

Here’s the rub, although Trump once said of Queen Elizabeth II, “She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful,” he’s never been the greatest fan of her grandson, Prince Harry.

And with Prince Harry currently lurking in the UK as he attempts to build bridges with his father King Charles III, there’s a slim chance that he and Trump could come face to face over a roast goose or two. Which could be a tad awkward.

Donald Trump has never been shy about voicing his disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In previous interviews, he has called the Duchess of Sussex “terrible” and suggested that poor Harry was being “led around by the nose.”

After the royal immigrants urged the American public to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, they made an enemy for life.

When he was made President again, Trump said during a White House briefing, “I’m not a fan of hers. I would say this – and she has probably heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

In 2021, he also told UK Reform leader Nigel Farage, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

Needless to say, as the one royal guaranteed to hold a grudge, Prince Harry doesn’t strike you as the forget and forgive type. So if he meets Trump during the disco following the royal banquet, the conversation could be quite clipped!