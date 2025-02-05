Will Donald Trump Trigger World War 3? Fears Intensify Across the Internet!

Is Donald Trump in danger? Trouble and fear on the radar amidst potential rising tension between the United States and Iran? Well, maybe there’s more oil being added to the fire. To begin with, both the mentioned countries have never seen eye to eye, thanks to their long-standing tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and the following escalation of hostilities.



The friction between the two nations reached a peak in January 2020 when the U.S. carried out a drone strike in Baghdad, killing top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq, further straining relations. Moreover, Trump has now also signed executive orders meant to put pressure on Iran and prevent the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons, while issuing a warning against Iran that anyone who tries to harm Trump or his administration would get obliterated.

Donald Trump, who has already survived multiple assassination attempts, has vowed to take control of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, promising to completely “level” the area before pursuing redevelopment efforts. He asserted that if the United States were to assume ownership of Gaza, it would take full accountability for its reconstruction after years of turmoil for the Palestinian people.

As per Radaronline.com, federal authorities have been closely monitoring Iranian threats against Trump and other high-ranking U.S. officials for years. Reports indicate that Tehran has actively targeted members of past and present administrations seeking political revenge for killing top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020. So is brutal revenge on the cards for Iraq to get back at America? Absolutely yes!

Previously in November, U.S. prosecutors revealed that an Iranian operative had been charged with plotting to assassinate Trump in an attack that could have caused global chaos like 9/11. As per sources, the suspect, identified as Farhad Shakeri, was allegedly acting under direct orders from the Iranian government. According to officials, Shakeri—an ex-convict who had been deported from the U.S. years earlier—was instructed to develop a detailed seven-day surveillance and execution plan.

The alleged terrorist Shakeri reportedly served 14 years in prison for robbery before being deported in 2008. Sources from top intelligence members have claimed that the notorious mastermind is now operating out of Tehran, where he continues to work on behalf of the Iranian regime, and he has spoken five times to the FBI over the phone. Meanwhile, Trump said a few days ago that he was unhappy to retaliate against Iran, but he did not have a choice as he wanted the country’s safety and aspired to see a world full of peace.

Furthermore, Trump also added that the U.S. wished to establish a good relationship with Iran, but it could be allowed to have nuclear weapons. As per News Nation, on Tuesday, Trump criticized former President Biden for failing to issue a strong warning to Iran regarding potential retaliation in the event of an assassination attempt during his time in office.

With the seemingly scary tensions growing between the two countries, fear has spiraled down for people across the world of a potential world war. While reports regarding this still seem to be developing, stay tuned for further updates on this.