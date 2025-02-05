Donald Trump Threatens Iran with Dire Consequences Over Assassination Attempts, Says “I’ve Left Instructions”

President Donald Trump has returned to office with the utmost vow to tolerate no nonsense from anyone; we don’t blame him, but the political scenario of the United States at this point can be compared to a slow-cooked curry—its taste changes depending on the ingredients added. Relatable? Yeah, we get you. Among the many recent developments, Donald Trump has stated that he has left instructions on how the U.S. should respond if he were to be assassinated by the Iranian regime. Trump made stern comments about this when reports asked him about the possibility of Iran assassinating him or members of his team.

‘If they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left.’ he said, adding, “They haven’t done that, and it would be a terrible mistake for them. Not because of me—if they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions: if they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left. And they shouldn’t be able to do it.”

Trump’s statements come amid long-standing tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and the following escalation of hostilities. The friction between the two nations reached a peak in January 2020 when the U.S. carried out a drone strike in Baghdad, killing top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq, further straining relations.

Since then, Trump has received frequent threats involved in the Soleimani strike that have surfaced multiple times, with Iranian leaders and proxies vowing revenge. Several intelligence and military forces have warned the U.S. that they might be severely targeted. However, Donald Trump has maintained a hardline stand and declared severe consequences if that happens.

Trump has also signed executive orders meant to put pressure on Iran and prevent the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons. He said that he was unhappy to do so, but he did not have a choice as he wanted the country’s safety and aspired to see a world full of peace. Furthermore, Trump also added that the U.S. wished to establish a good relationship with Iran, but it could be allowed to have nuclear weapons. As per News Nation, on Tuesday, Trump criticized former President Biden for failing to issue a strong warning to Iran regarding potential retaliation in the event of an assassination attempt during his time in office.

“Biden should have said that, but he never did. I don’t know why—perhaps a lack of intelligence—but he never made that statement,” Trump remarked. “If that were to happen to a leader or someone close to them, you would demand the total obliteration of the state responsible. That includes Iran.” When asked about Iran’s progress toward developing a nuclear weapon, Trump expressed concern, stating, “Too close. They’re pretty close.”

Later on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When questioned in the Oval Office about whether he would approve an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities if requested by Netanyahu, Trump remained non-committal.