Wife Of Teacher Killed In Prank Pleads For Charges To Be Dropped Against Teens

The wife of Jason Hughes, 40, a teacher who was killed in a heartbreaking prank gone wrong, is pleading with authorities to drop the charges against the teens. Hughes died after falling into the street and being hit by a car as he chased the students. Laura Hughes says her husband would never have wanted the students’ lives ruined over the accident.

Hughes, a teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, died while chasing after students who had played a prank. The teens had covered his yard in toilet paper as part of a long-running school prank tradition. The teacher died after slipping and falling into the street and being run over by a car outside his home late on Friday.

While five teenagers were arrested and charged in the incident, Hughes’ wife, Laura, told the New York Times that the family fully supports having the charges dropped against the teens.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she said. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes died at around 11:40 pm after a group of teens arrived at his home armed with toilet paper, as part of a prank war. The teacher stepped outside and headed towards the pranksters as they jumped into their cars to leave. However, as the ground was slippery from the rain, Hughes slipped and fell into the street.

Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, the driver of a pickup truck, stands accused of running over Hughes as he attempted to drive away. The teen has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years behind bars. He is also charged with reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering.

The four other teens involved in the incident, Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18, were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and littering.

According to authorities, the teenagers immediately stopped and attempted to provide first aid until emergency responders arrived. Hughes was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Laura Hughes is also a teacher at North Hall High School and said her husband wasn’t angry over the prank and had been eagerly waiting to catch the students.

“He was excited and waiting to catch them in the act,” she told the New York Times.

Laura added that her husband had a close relationship with the teens and she said her family doesn’t want the tragedy to destroy their futures.

According to the Sheriff’s office, all five teenagers were released on bond on Sunday.

A GoFundMe started for the family has raised more than $200,000 in two days.

“Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come,” the campaign reads. “Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children.”

“Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” Hall County Schools said in a statement. “He gave so much to so many in numerous ways.”