Georgia Teenager Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges After Accidentally Running Over Teacher Following Prank

Several Georgia teenagers were arrested after a prank gone wrong resulted in the death of a teacher, and one of the students involved faces vehicular homicide charges.

Jayden Wallace, a senior at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., accidentally ran over math teacher Jason Hughes this past Thursday night. Wallace was participating in an annual prank war between juniors and seniors, where the goal was to cover houses in toilet paper. Participants received points for every successful house.

The incident took place at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Thursday night, when Hughes stepped outside after allegedly seeing the teenagers. Wallace and four other teenagers attempted to flee the scene, and Hughes allegedly tripped and fell into the road. That was when Wallace accidentally hit the teacher.

Wallace and two other teenagers allegedly provided first aid until emergency responders arrived. Hughes, a 40-year-old father of two, died of his injuries at the hospital.

A Georgia teacher had his life ended by his own students when a silly teenage prank turned deadly. Now, several teens are facing charges. 40-year-old Jason Hughes lost his life on the evening of Friday, March 6th, outside of his Gainesville, Georgia home. This tragic event… pic.twitter.com/EqjknT40W5 — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Real_Ames) March 8, 2026

Wallace also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property. He is reportedly being held on a $1,950 bond. If convicted, Wallace could serve anywhere between three to 15 years in prison.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Hall County School District told WSB-TV. “Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father; a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues. He gave so much to so many in numerous ways.”

A GoFundMe was created on Saturday afternoon to raise money for Hughes’s family, including to start a college fund for his children. Although the initial goal was 75,000 dollars, the GoFundMe had already raised nearly 150,000 dollars from over 1,100 people in less than 24 hours.

A Georgia teacher was run over and killed by a student after a prank war went wrong. Jason Hughes, 40, had been the target of “prank wars” in years prior to Thursday night’s incident, where a group of students came to his Gainesville home and covered the front lawn with toilet… pic.twitter.com/yIPDyzcFp5 — TrueCrime Belieber (@TruCrimeBeliebr) March 8, 2026

“Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come,” the GoFundMe reads. “Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children.”

The Hall County School District had reportedly previously warned students to end the prank war, citing previous incidents involving property damage.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been no further reports regarding injuries or arrests related to the prank war. However, the other four teenagers who were on the scene when Wallace ran over Hughes have been arrested on lesser charges. All are 18 years old and have been charged with criminal trespass and littering. It is unclear whether any of them have been disciplined by the school district.

It is unclear whether this incident has either paused or canceled the prank war.