Why RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Decided to Take an 'Exit' from Her Relationship with Will Smith

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais shared a brief fling with Will Smith in the 90s. She described their relationship as not the 'long-lasting' type due to a shocking reason. According to Complex, Beauvais decided to quit as soon as she became aware that she was involved in a love triangle, “I remember one day calling [Will] and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back,” the Black Girl Missing actress revealed while an exclusive on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast in 2022, referencing Sheree Zampino and Will’s son, Trey. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

Beauvais shared that she heard “this little voice in the background” ask Will if it was “Miss Jada” on the phone. “And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” she recalled. Beauvais met Smith on the set of Fresh Prince and the two hit it off, however, when she saw that things were becoming serious between Smith and Pinkett—who would later be married in 1997 and stay together—she decided to "exit." Smith and Pinkett started dating in the early 1990s, going public with their relationship in 1995 and being married in Baltimore, Maryland, in December 1997.

The couple has been with each other for decades, however, in 2023 Pinkett shocked everyone by revealing that they have been living separately for seven years. While discussing her memoir Worthy on Today she said, "Yes, it was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce." When questioned about their arrangement, Jada said, "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

According to ETOnline, Smith responded to the revelation saying, "When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," the Bad Boys actor wrote. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties." However, as per Hola Magazine, the couple seemed to have worked around their differences since during the recent LA screening of his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die Smith gushed about his wife and called her his “most gangsta” ride or die. “I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” Smith said, adding, “Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had.”