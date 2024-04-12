Why Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Said Online Feud with Kanye West Made Him 'So Happy'

Jimmy Kimmel feuded with controversial rapper Kanye West back in 2013, and apparently, the online clash made him 'happy.' The late-night host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was at odds with Ye on X, formerly Twitter. While a public feud would cause stress to some, Kimmel, surprisingly, was beaming with joy, according to GQ.

As part of the 2018 cover story for the outlet, the 56-year-old recalled, "I live for moments like that," referring to his 2013 social media exchange with West. "When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife makes fun of me. She's like, 'You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."

The drama began when Kimmel did a parody sketch on his late-night show of West's BBC interview where the rapper boasted he's the 'No. 1 rock star on the planet.' The video spoof didn't go down well with Ye, who blasted the host on X with a series of scathing tweets, cussing and trashing him.

"JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," wrote the rapper, followed by some NSFW references. Among other things, Ye further slammed Kimmel by calling him a "manipulative media motherf—," as per Billboard. However, in true Kimmel fashion, the late-night host took the Praise God rapper's comments lightly and humorously addressed the feud in his show's opening monologue. "Finally, I'm in a rap feud," he quipped, "I always wanted to be in a rap feud." The comedian also revealed that before coming for the show, he received a call from West demanding a public apology.

"I am the most powerful voice in media," Ye declared before warning, "You will never be able to show your face at a 14-year-old's high school football game and be cool again." But Kimmel is a pro in handling such dire situations and consequently, the two even ended their verbal melee when the rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After nearly 5 years of the online clash, Ye and Kimmel decided to let bygones be bygones. The host told GQ, "You take a risk when you make a comment that is dark," referring to his joke on West. "In a way, it's you saying, 'I trust you. I trust your sense of humor, and I trust that you will not use this against me.' It's a little gift, I think."

He added, "When somebody makes a truly offensive joke to me, I love them a little bit more. If it's just offensive, it's no good. But there's nothing better than when something emotional or serious is going on, maybe it's a wedding toast, and somebody funny leans over and whispers something terrible into your ear." He concluded, "I live for those moments," said Kimmel. "I live for being the one who does the whispering."