Why Jennifer Lopez Felt Like She Was the ‘Punchline’ Early in Her Career: "You’re a Joke"

Jennifer Lopez's journey hasn't always been smooth sailing. Halftime, a 2022 Netflix documentary highlighted the early criticism she endured over her appearance and abilities. Lopez thought back on the sexist stories she read about her posterior in the late 90s and early 2000s. The singer often found herself fielding queries over her physique and the subject of jokes about her butt from television presenters.

As reported by People, she confessed in the documentary, "I grew up around women with curves, so it was nothing ever I was ashamed of." She went on to say that 'the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves' when she first entered the entertainment business. From South Park to the MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez's backside was a hot issue. The focus on her behind was already high when she wore the notorious verdant Versace gown in the year 2000. Lopez further added, "It was hard when you think people think you're a joke — like, you're a punchline. But I wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended to affect them."

She went on to admit, "No matter what I achieved, their appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career. I just had a very low self esteem. I really believed a lot of what they said, which was that I wasn't any good — I wasn't a good singer, I wasn't a good actress, I wasn't a good dancer, I wasn't good at anything. I just didn't even belong here why wouldn't I just go away."

The documentary featured snippets from late-night programs that poke fun at Lopez, specifically her romance with Ben Affleck. For the years 2002–2004, 'Bennifer' was one of the most desirable couples in Hollywood, but they broke up and canceled their wedding only days before it was supposed to take place.

Afterward, they went on to marry other people. Lopez wed musician Marc Anthony, but they divorced seven years later. After 10 years of marriage, Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner announced their divorce in 2015. Lopez and Affleck kept their affair a secret at first, but they reconciled in 2021. Their engagement was announced in April 2022. As a solemn reflection on their early years together (2002–2004), Affleck also made a cameo in the documentary. Affleck recalled, "I said to [Jennifer] once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' And she said, 'I'm Latina, I'm a woman; I expected this. You just don't expect it. You expect to be treated fairly.'"

The documentary also included videos of industry insiders making fun of Lopez's butt in different parts that aired. The clips also included an awkward interview with Billy Bush. While interviewing Lopez in 2002 for her part in Maid in Manhattan, the presenter believed it was a good time to shift the topic to Lopez's body. As reported by HuffPost, he asked Lopez, "People have raved about it for years. How do you feel about your butt?" Lopez tried her best to remain composed in the face of Bush's sexually suggestive remark, but her irritation was clear. She said, "Are you kidding me, you did not just ask me that." Later, Lopez brought over the young actor who portrayed her kid in the movie and challenged the presenter to ask her the same question again as Bush attempted to defend himself.