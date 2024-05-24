Britney Spears Posts Naked Beach Video Saying She Wants "Butt Injections" Amid Growing Concerns

The 'Princess of Pop' Britney Spears is raising concerns because of her erratic social media behavior. Last week, she deleted multiple posts from her Instagram account, which prompted her family and well-wishers to question her mental health. However, recently, she shocked everyone again by lying fully naked on a beach and admitting she wants to have fillers for her butt.

The troubled singer uploaded the video on Thursday, May 23, 2024, showing off her butt, writhed in around in the sea, wearing nothing except a pair of sunglasses, alongside a caption, "Say hello to my a**!!! Raised my a** a little higher so I have more booty!!!

Thinking of getting injections on my a** to make it fuller like that," as per The Sun.

However, she quickly amended her words which could suggest she'd enhance her butt with plastic surgery, the 42-year-old cut short her caption and left it with "Hello to my a**!!!" Her comments were turned off as usual and this post was part of a series of other snaps which she first posted and then deleted in the same week.

In a now-deleted post, according to Page Six, the Oops...I Did It Again singer talked about her estranged relationship with her parents, 71-year-old Jamie and 69-year-old Lynne Spears, and the trauma she underwent during the 13-year-long conservatorship under her father whom she alleged controlled her life.

"There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time," Spears wrote, potentially referring to her conservatorship period where she succumbed to medications and therapies to stay stable-minded. "I haven't been the same since," she claimed in the post.

The lengthy caption continued, "I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don't know what my body physically went through!! I feel bullied and it's not fair to me. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents… but that's extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger."

Whether or not the Toxic singer forgives her estranged parents, sources close to the Spears family revealed both Jamie and Lynne are "worried" about their daughter and desperately want to intervene. Apparently, the Spears patriarch has been telling his friends that he fears his daughter "could die" due to her mental health going into a downward spiral.

"It is no secret that Britney has mental health issues [because] it was discussed openly in her court hearings and paperwork by her and conservators. Then she was on a stable controlled system in place of medication and therapy, but now that has ended," said the insider. However, now that's not the case and the pop sensation is "free," which is another cause of concern for her parents.

"[Her parents] worry that her desire to feel free and do as she pleases leads her to choices where she... or be led by others into problematic situations," concluded the source. But it seems the singer wouldn't allow an intervention after being controlled for over a decade.

But, a question still lingers in everybody's minds, Is (Britney) Spears really fine?