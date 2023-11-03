Kylie Jenner, the media sensation and business mogul, recently attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in a stunning gown designed by her own label, Khy. However, as the spotlight was shining on the reality TV star, it wasn't just her achievements that stole the show. Critics and fans alike were quick to notice something out of the ordinary about her appearance, sparking speculation about whether she was wearing "secret hip pads" to enhance her curves, reports The Sun.

This isn't the first time Jenner has been called out for allegedly using hip padding. During her previous appearance at the Schiaparelli fashion show at the Italian Embassy, the controversy surrounding her body shape and the possibility of padding made headlines.

At the recent WSJ Awards, Jenner showed off her weight loss in a form-fitting black gown with a latex overlay emphasizing her slender upper body. Her pronounced hips, on the other hand, raised eyebrows among her audience, with many fans taking to Reddit to express their thoughts.

A Reddit user posted a video of the event with the caption, "Bless her heart (and that misplaced hip)." The responses on the Reddit thread ranged from skepticism to amusing observations. Some fans even suggested that Jenner's hips appeared unusual, low, or even "hard," leading to speculation about the use of padding. Others remarked on Jenner's body language during the event, noting that she kept her hands on her hips, possibly to adjust any padding beneath her dress. "Her hip looks hard," wrote one person, while a second added, "Her hips are so low." A third person stated, "It’s all padding."

The uproar brought back memories of a similar incident at the Schiaparelli fashion show when Kylie's choice of a skintight gold gown sparked a debate, per The Sun. Fans noticed strange lines around her hips, which they blamed on the use of padding to achieve more pronounced curves. Some people expressed their thoughts on Reddit, with one user writing, "Pays tons of money to perfect her body but still wears padding to make her hips look massive."

While some may argue that these indentations are evidence of padding, others believe they are the result of the built-in corset in the dress cutting into her hips. One person suggested, "I feel like she has an extremely tight corset underneath and her ridiculously big hips are spilling out because it's so tight." Another added, "I think it might be her super tight shapewear/bodysuit cutting into her 'hips.'"

While Jenner's body has changed noticeably in recent months, including weight loss, fans are divided about the reasons for this transformation. Some suggested that it is due to an increased fitness regimen, while others speculated that surgical enhancements played a role.

