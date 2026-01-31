Celebrity

Why Do Fans Keep Noticing the Age Gap Between George Clooney and His Wife, Amal?

Published on: January 31, 2026 at 7:38 AM ET

The couple has a seventeen year age gap.

Age gap between Hollywood’s most loved couple George Clooney and His Wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney looks so much older than his wife Amal Clooney due to their massive age gap. (Image Source: george_clooney/ Instagram)

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, began their relationship when they met in 2013. George was 52, while Amal was 35 when they fell for each other. They got married the next year in Venice and also became parents to twins in 2017.

The two have an age gap of 17 years between them, but that does not impact their dynamics and the love they have for each other. However, aging shows its effects on everyone. It made George look decades older than Amal on more than one occasion.

Being a couple that doesn’t fight much, they may not feel the age gap, but many times, they have been photographed together, showing exactly what time has done to George’s looks. He is still handsome with gray hair and beard, but Amal radiates youthfulness even when she’s 47.

The duo has been comfortable with the age gap, but the visible signs go back to 2014, when the two were photographed at the Celebrity Fight Night gala. Amal did not look older than 30, and George looked at least 50.

Apart from looks, the two also exhibit different expressions and energy levels. When Amal is photographed laughing and smiling, full of energy, George has a serious expression. Furthermore, when the two visited Japan in 2015, Amal looked decades younger than George, showing they have an evident age gap.

Coming to their Met Gala looks, Amal wore red in 2015, which made her look glamorous without a hint of aging. Meanwhile, George was in a black tux, and some said he was looking double her age. At the Venice Film Festival, Amal chopped her hair and wore a lavender dress, making her look even younger. George was in a gray tux, and his beard was the same.

His gray hair and beard add more years to his looks, making Amal look radiant and younger. Her infectious smile also adds to her charm. Apart from the red carpet, the two look visibly decades apart when they walk casually in New York streets.

When George lets his gray beard grow, the age gap shows up prominently. Amal’s striking features and luscious hair always help her look glowing. George did try to make it up by dyeing his gray hair and shaving his face, but that didn’t go well for him.  

