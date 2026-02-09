The mystery around convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues, according to the latest documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). His death was recorded as occurring a day earlier in the post-mortem documents than the date he was reportedly died.

The earlier-released Epstein files had revealed that he was found in his prison cell unresponsive and pronounced dead; authorities later ruled it a suicide. As per the previous prison record, he was discovered on August 10, 2019, by a corrections officer who was getting him breakfast. But the newly-released documents reveal he was found dead on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

This is not the only unresolved aspect of Epstein’s death. The late financier was connected to wealthy and influential people who are now on the infamous list. Epstein pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial for his crimes at the time.

A federal statement announcing Jeffrey’s Epstein’s death in prison was dated the day before he was found dead hanging in his cell. pic.twitter.com/EfbyFjfPIc — Faisal Ansari (@fmansari) February 9, 2026

Epstein was on suicide watch since July 23, 2019, despite previously saying he had no interest in harming himself or taking his life. The guards were told to check on him at different intervals and do unannounced rounds so as not to leave him alone for a long time.

According to reports, the cameras were not functioning when he was found dead. It has also been reported that the guards missed the 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. checks the night he died.

After his death was reported, Attorney General William P. Barr released a statement on August 10 that Jeffrey was found dead in federal custody early that morning. Barr also said Epstein’s death would be investigated to bring justice to his victims.

The press release on Epstein’s death was written THE DAY BEFORE he died Smart money is already reacting to this anomaly – track the real-time flow and legal probabilities here: https://t.co/KWN46cpuAT The official file is dated August 9. His body was found on the 10th. And the… pic.twitter.com/W9NYf8zFxc — Vladic (@Vladic_ETH) February 8, 2026

The date on the post-mortem is August 9; however, photos released after his death have a timestamp of Aug. 10, 2019, at 06:49. This is 16 minutes after his body was found to be unresponsive.

Other photos do not specify the locations but do include close-ups of Epstein’s face and injury. There have been several theories about the nature of Epstein’s death, including claims that it was not a suicide. Many believe he was silenced to save the influential people.

Now, the discrepancy in the date of death is causing more speculation.