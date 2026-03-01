Why Did Meghan Markle’s Close Pal Markus Anderson Disappear From Her Life?

The British royal family is not new to relationship rumors or affair scandals. From the highly publicized divorce of King Charles and Princess Diana to former Prince Andrew’s alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein, they have seen it all.

Prince William and Princess Kate are also not exempt from separation talks. So naturally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not spared from being gossip targets either.

The sudden absence of Markus Anderson from Meghan’s life is raising questions, precisely because of their past closeness. Apparently, Anderson was instrumental in helping Harry secretly date Meghan.

Thus, someone with such an active role in the relationship between Harry and Meghan, not appearing on her Netflix show, seems odd. With Love, Meghan is an initiative by the Duchess of Sussex, where she invites her close friends to do cameos.

Rumors ran rampant that Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson were more than just friends, and that might be why they’re never seen together anymore. https://t.co/3YJjRo8HXI — The List (@TheListDaily) February 25, 2026

The show is in its second season, but Anderson has not appeared in a single episode, even though he is one of her best friends. It is also not like Anderson limited his interaction with Meghan after her marriage.

He attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding and met with Meghan on multiple occasions, according to The List. His deep association also fanned cheating rumors, which might have been the answer to his disappearance from Meghan’s life all along.

Currently, the palace PR is in overdrive to save as much of the royal image as possible. Prince Andrew’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein was already a disaster, but his arrest further worsened the situation.

More and more people are turning their backs on the royals, making the circumstances pretty dire for everyone. Thus, in such a scenario, Meghan would not want to call for a fresh scandal.

She would definitely want to keep her image clean and pristine, even though she and her husband have stepped down as working royals. There are already speculations of a troubled marriage between the two.

Sources claim that Harry wishes to return to his home and hopes to mend his relationship with his family. However, Meghan is not very keen on that.

This is what Harry has reduced himself to. Hawking overpriced chocolates to prop-up his wife’s latest vanity project. Oh how the mighty have fallen! #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry#RoyalFamily #CelebNews pic.twitter.com/JNdbukHlVc — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) February 6, 2026

“For her, the U.K. is bound up with some of the most stressful and painful periods of her life,” a source stressed.

Meghan has also actively begun Hollywood projects, while Harry is still adrift and looking for more meaningful directions. Hence, it is not unnatural for him to miss home or feel displaced in his current setup.

Thus, one of the most important questions that allegedly dominates their marriage is whether life in the UK should be an option or not. One source even revealed to RadarOnline.com, “The issue of Britain has started to overshadow almost every decision they make.”